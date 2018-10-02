Falling into comfort with family meals

EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is provided by the St. Louis District Dairy Council.

Fall is upon us once again, and the shorter days and cooler temperatures often remind us of favorite comfort food recipes. When thinking about what recipe to prepare next, consider where its ingredients are grown.

The farm-to-table movement has been around for a while, so it’s easy to support local farms and the markets that help sell their foods. It takes just 48 hours for milk to travel from the farm to the store, so you can be assured it is fresh and local. A nutrient powerhouse, milk offers nine essential nutrients, including high-quality protein. Combining milk with other dairy foods, like cheese or yogurt, in a recipe that also calls for locally grown produce will give you a fresh nutritious meal that also supports the local economy.

Making meals at home also puts you in control of healthy options, which can be hard to find at a fast food or sit-down restaurant. Eating at home removes the temptations found in restaurants, such as fried side dishes and high-calorie drinks and desserts. Studies show that kids and teens who eat more meals at home consume more calcium-rich dairy, fruits and vegetables, and less soda and fried foods.

In addition to the health benefits of family meals, eating together fosters child growth and development, both physically and emotionally. Take time to plan and shop for nutritious meals, and sit down together as a family as often as possible. Model healthy behaviors, such as serving a glass of milk with every meal, fruit with breakfast, and salad with dinner. Making family meals a priority this fall can help you take advantage of this simple but powerful tool for raising healthy, happy kids. Now is the time to enjoy comfort foods that are good for the family and good for your health.

St. Louis District Dairy Council offers these nutritious and delicious quick, no-fuss fall family meal ideas:

Make a scrumptious casserole. Casseroles are easy one-dish meals that are a staple of family-friendly, fall-weather cuisine.

Use dairy to add something “extra” to classic comfort foods. Make grilled cheese sandwiches with pepper jack, garlic and herb Havarti or tomato basil white cheddar, instead of American cheese. Mix blue cheese or fresh mozzarella into mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Sprinkle grated Asiago or Parmesan on pizza or casseroles. Add shredded cheese, such as sharp cheddar or nutty flavored Fontina, to meatloaf.

Warm up with a hearty bowl of soup. A classic comfort food, soup can make a nourishing main course when made with nutrient-packed ingredients. Sprinkle your favorite shredded cheese on top for added flavor.

For more tasty recipes or additional information about St. Louis District Dairy Council, visit stldairycouncil.org, call (314) 835-9668, or email emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org.

Creamy mashed potatoes

Take mashed potatoes to a new, creamy, cheesy level with cream cheese and sour cream mixed in and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese. Makes 18 servings.

12 medium Yukon Gold potatoes

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

1/2 cup butter

6 ounces sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: Peel and dice potatoes. Place diced potatoes in a large stock pot. Cover potatoes in water and cook until tender. Drain the potatoes in a large colander, and return them to the dry stock pot. Mash potatoes until smooth. Add cream cheese, butter, sour cream, salt, and black pepper. Place potatoes in a casserole dish. Top with shredded cheese and crumbled bacon.

Nutrition info: 289 calories, 19 grams fat, 7 percent DV calcium, 10 grams protein

Creamy chicken enchiladas

Serve up this spicy family meal with glasses of milk to quench everyone’s thirst from all the flavor you’ll be in enjoying when chowing down on this comfort casserole! Makes 8 servings.

4 ounces Neufchatel cream cheese

1/2 cup half-and-half

1( 4 ounce) can diced green chiles

1( 7 ounce) can salsa verde

2 cups cooked chicken, finely diced

1/2 cup finely minced onion

2 1/2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese, divided use

8 (soft taco size) flour tortillas

Garnish: Freshly chopped cilantro and diced tomatoes, to taste

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large microwave bowl-safe bowl, combine the cream cheese, half-and-half, green chiles, and salsa verde. Cover and microwave on 50 percent power for 1 minute; stir and cook 1 minute longer, or until creamy and smooth. In another mixing bowl, combine chicken, minced onion, 1 cup of the cheese, and 1/2 cup of the cream cheese sauce. Spread 1/2 cup cream cheese sauce over the bottom of a lightly greased 9- by 13- by 2-inch baking dish. Place about 2 tablespoons of the chicken mixture in the center of each tortilla, and roll it tightly to close. Arrange the enchiladas seam side down in the baking dish. Pour the remaining sauce over the top of the enchiladas, and top the remaining 1 1/2 cups of grated pepper jack cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes; uncover and bake 5 minutes longer. Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro and diced tomatoes.

Nutrition info: 298 calories, 17 grams fat, 21 percent DV calcium, 21.6 grams protein

