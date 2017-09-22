Fasten your seat belts for an enjoyable ride

This action-comedy-spy-drama shoots through the gate with a wild car chase through the streets of London, and the thrills continue throughout the entire film.

For those of you who missed the first movie, “Kingsman: the Secret Service,” this is basically a campy spoof on all of the James Bond movies with over-the-top gadgets, elaborate stunts and a star-studded cast.

When the Kingsman headquarters is destroyed and the world is held hostage, the entourage’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied U.S. spy organization called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, The Golden Circle, in order to save the world.

Taron Egerton reprises his role as Eggsy, Edward Holcraft is back as bad guy Charlie, Mark Strong is Merlin, Academy Award winner Colin Firth is Harry Hart, Academy Award winner Julianne Moore is delicious as the depraved Poppy, Halle Berry is Ginger, and Channing Tatum, Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, and Elton John all have small roles.

The cast seems to have such a good time in this spy parody. I don’t know how you can perform in this movie and not have a great time. The beautiful Halle Berry is not the ingénue; she is a geeky computer operator, a shocking role for her. Also, it is rare to see Julianne Moore as a down-and-dirty bad gal.

Director Matthew Vaughn, who also directed the first film, is back, along with co-screenwriter Jane Goldman, based on the popular comic book: “Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. It is a clever script with never a dull moment.

The stunts and special effects are astounding, and I loved the music. They start with a Buddy Holly tune and weave John Denver and Elton John music throughout the film.

“Kingsman: the Golden Circle” is not a classic by any means, but it is a fun film worth the time, money and energy to see. Most of the people in the audience seemed to enjoy it. There are lots of explosions and, of course, gratuitous violence and off-color language.

If you like this film, fasten your seat belts because “Kingsman 3” has already been announced, with the same writers and director.

“Kingsman: the Golden Circle” opens Friday at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, and Granite City Cinema.

4 stars, rated R

