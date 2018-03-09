Film doesn’t wrinkle; it crumples

A “Wrinkle in Time” is so wrinkled that I couldn’t straighten it out in my mind.

I think if you had read the novel by Madeleine L’Engle before you go to the movie, it might make some sense, but if you haven’t read it, you will be lost — I know I was.

Dr. Murry (Chris Pine), the adoptive father of Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, finds a wrinkle in the universe and disappears into it for four years. Meg, portrayed by Storm Reid, reluctantly goes looking for her father in the wrinkle when her brilliant little brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), introduces her to three otherworldly beings — Mrs. Which (Academy Award nominee Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling). These three, whatever they are, guide the kids until they run into an evil blob in the universe.

Meg drags a school friend, Calvin (Levi Miller), along for the adventure. The evil blob is a place where nothing is as it seems and the children run into dangerous problems that stymie their quest.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is a waste of a brilliant cast of actors. No matter how great an actor is, they cannot overcome a bad script.

The screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Jeff Stockwell has more holes than a slab of Swiss cheese. I think it’s allegorical, good vs. evil, but I wasn’t sure. It was so vague and disconnected that I battled falling asleep.

This is a beautiful film with wonderful special effects. The colors are magnificent. The costumes and makeup of the three older women are wacky and interesting, but this film is the most boring Disney film I have ever seen. In fact, this is the first Disney film I have ever found boring.

I found one woman and one girl who liked the film, but both had read the book first, so they knew what was going on. The rest of us were in the dark.

The director, Ava DuVarney, was supposed to direct “Black Panther” but backed out to direct “A Wrinkle in Time.” I am sure that the producers of “Black Panther” are tickled pink that she pulled out of their film.

Save your money and stay home. This is not a film you want to waste your time seeing.

“A Wrinkle in Time” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter