From the Editor: December 30, 2016

"Goodbye 2016. No one likes you.”

That is what one marquee in St. Louis reads, mirroring the sentiment of countless posts on social media, especially this week.

And I get it. Seriously, how often does someone have to wait until the last moment to write a column because they are afraid another celebrity will die off before deadline?

Musicians seemed to be targeted by fate more than any other group this year. If Feb. 3, 1959, has gone down in history as “the day the music died,” then 2016 will no doubt become etched in stone as “the year the tombstone was carved.”

It began with Natalie Cole on New Year’s Eve and quickly followed with Glenn Frey of the Eagles, Leonard Cohen, Maurice White (founder of Earth Wind and Fire), Pete Burns, Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer … the list of trendsetters in the music industry who died in the past 12 months just goes on. And on.

And many of those deaths are under unusual circumstances. Founding members of Jefferson Airplane Paul Kantner and Signe Anderson both died on the same day, and both at the age of 74. Merle Haggard died on his birthday. David Bowie died just two days after the release of his album “Blackstar.” George Michael died on Christmas Day at an alarmingly young 53.

While the deaths of Bowie and Michael rocked the pop culture world, neither shook that world to its core as much as the untimely death of Prince Rogers Nelson, without whom there would be no purple rain or raspberry berets. With one man’s influence, the consciousness of the word “controversy” would be forever redefined; one of the finest and most talented musicians of the last few generations had many more songs to create, and we are less because of the music left inside of him that we will never hear.

And not just musicians. On Tuesday, Carrie Fisher, beloved for decades as Princess Leia Organa, died at the age of 60. Known in her later years as much for her sardonic wit and sharp tongue, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher was truly the jester of her Hollywood royalty family and more importantly, a passionate advocate who spoke candidly about mental illness and drug addiction.

Everybody’s mom, Florence Henderson, died from heart failure at 82, while everybody’s dad, Alan Thicke, died from aortic dissection at 69 and everybody’s handyman, Pat (“Schneider”) Harrington, died from a fall at 86. Dan Haggerty, forever immortalized as Grizzly Adams, died of spinal cancer on Jan. 15. Both Gene Wilder and Alexis Arquette died from illnesses we didn’t even know they had (Wilder from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, Arquette from complications of HIV infection). Throughout the year, Muhammad Ali, Morley Safer, Arnold Palmer, Patty Duke, Harper Lee (without which we would not have “To Kill a Mockingbird”), Zsa Zsa Gabor (just before her 100th birthday) and many other personalities with which we grew up followed suit.

For us baby boomers and Gen X-ers, it feels like a chipping away of our childhood, our innocence, our identity … these were people we looked up to, people we wanted to emulate, people that brought us joy. And seeing them leave us one by one, sometimes as a result of their own shortcomings, suddenly makes them human … and makes us vulnerable.

Some of the deaths this year have not been literal. The particularly nasty presidential campaign surprised many people with how its venom spilled into the rest of the country like never before in recent history. Suddenly, lively political debates around the kitchen and conference room tables have gone from animated to just plain malicious. Never before have I heard of so many families divided and relationships damaged over a campaign, and a short visit on social media confirms the hate continues to thrive while concerns over relations with the rest of the world continues to grow.

Add to that a surplus of controversial police shootings, horrific mass murder sprees and chaotic shopping center brawls the day after Christmas and it is easy to see yourself losing faith in your fellow man and our place in the universe.

So with so much loss and such an uncertain future ahead of us, is 2017 destined to cower under a dark and tumultuous cloud? I say as dark as 2016 has been, we are overdue for some dawn, and if it is not obviously within our grasp, we just need to reach out a little further. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “The reason why the world lacks unity and lies broken and in heaps is because man is disunited with himself.”

My challenge to our community, the one we have worked so hard to build and protect, is to unify ourselves, one by one. Let grudges go. Repair relationships you wish down deep had never been fractured. Open your eyes to the children and animals so desperately in need of help in our area.

Something I find it harder and harder to do is to take a moment to enjoy the important things in life (without 40 other things running through my head and getting in the way). As Don Henley advised us more than 25 years ago, “I know a place where we can go, still untouched by man, we’ll sit and watch the clouds roll by and the tall grass wave in the wind.”

I hope to be guided by that gentle wind in 2017, and not bow to the destructive storm. I hope, my friends, that you will as well. 2016 may have stolen some of our innocence, but it doesn’t have to steal our joy.

And to those who took their bows in 2016, rest easy and be proud of the gifts you left behind for the rest of us.

