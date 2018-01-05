From the Editor: January 5, 2018

Forget those resolutions

According to U.S. News, nearly 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by the beginning of February.

How is that for being the voice of sunshine and inspiration?

But it’s true. We all hear it. Every year. The fact that resolutions almost always fail is talked about more than the resolutions themselves. It has become a punchline, and when I am talking to someone on Dec. 27 and they start listing their goals beginning on Jan. 1, I instinctively roll my eyes (don’t judge, you know you do the same thing).

I have long since given up on making “day one” resolutions. But several weeks ago, I did make some pretty significant lifestyle changes. I wasn’t thinking about the time of year during which I was making those changes; I had just had enough and was ready for something new and better. I think that because I didn’t wait and create something that would for me become an unattainable goal, I started with some little things.

Now, those little things are becoming pretty solid habits, they are leading to bigger steps, and suddenly the road ahead of me is more attainable than ever.

So, forget your resolutions. They probably wouldn’t have lasted, anyway. Make them habits. Resolution to lose 20 pounds? Try getting into the habit of drinking two extra glasses of water per day and work up from there. Resolution to never waste a minute of time and get all you can out of every second from now on for all eternity? Try spending one less half-hour each day on social media for the next week and see how you spend that extra time.

Before you know it, all of those promises you made to yourself that took effect on Jan. 1? They are no longer resolutions ... they are habits.

And habits are so much harder to break.

How do you measure a year?

According to the musical “Rent,” the 525,600 minutes that comprised 2017 should have been measured in “love and a year in the life of friends.”

How did the last 12 months measure up? Some are already predicting 2017 as the most challenging time this generation will see, with strife and division at every corner. Others are saying this year gave birth to a new oneness, a unification of many people who, for the last several years, have been busily living their own lives without much thought to the larger cause.

What about you? Did you grow? Did you fall? What difference did you make? Did you, as the song says, measure your year with love?

I have seen some heartbreaking losses for the Riverbend area this year. Ambitious projects created with the hope to better our community have quietly retreated into the shadows. Leaders lifted up as heroes allowed their humanity to tarnish the shine. And far, far too many young souls, with the potential to change the world, found themselves lost in a fog of self-loathing and forgotten dreams ... many of whom will never return.

But I have also seen hope. Long-dormant plans coming to fruition. A stronger commitment and resolve to overcome all of the obstacles thrown our way in 2017 ... a resolve more fierce than ever.

I have heard quite a bit of “I am going to just forget this year ever happened” and even “2017? Bye, Felicia!” I say don’t forget it; just make it better.

“Do you believe our past can come back?” is a question posed on the series “Penny Dreadful” (a great show, by the way).

“More than that; it never leaves us. It is who we are” was the answer.

To a large extent, I believe that. I don’t think we should ever turn our back on what made us who we are today ... even the stuff we would love to bury and forget. But it also doesn’t have to become a chain that we drag along with us in some dramatic Dickensian display. I think the reason we have not again seen anything quite like what happened in Jonestown on Nov. 18, 1978, is because “those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

My hope for myself is that 2018 is not a repeat of 2017, but a “building upon” of what began there, and the “not forgetting” part just comes with the price of admission. I hope the same for you, as well.

So looking ahead, we now have (almost) 525,600 minutes to create our own 2018. Spend the next five thinking about how you will map out the remaining 518,400 (or so).

