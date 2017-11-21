From the Editor: November 21, 2017

We are obsessed with what scares us the most.

We are petrified of what lurks beneath the bed in the dark, and yet we cannot help but lift the skirting and peer underneath, even it means our own destruction. One only has to see how popular Halloween has become in our culture, or check out the box office numbers of “The Exorcist” for confirmation.

We devote a lot of ourselves to fear. It may come and go in waves, but we never completely stop believing. On Monday morning, as soon as news began to break that notorious cult leader Charles Manson had died in prison on Sunday, that fear came roaring back, reflected in the headlines from normally stoic and “just the facts” media outlets. “Killer Manson Finally Dead.” “Evil Dead.” “Charles Manson Rots In Hell.”

Not since Adolf Hitler has one person gained so much fame, with so much notoriety and hatred directed toward everything he was and represented. In fact, aside from the devil himself, Manson may have achieved the all-time, number one spot in that category.

During the summer of 1969, the barely-five-foot guru directed his fiercely loyal followers, who believed him to be the second coming of Jesus Christ, to commit a series of brutal and ritualistic murders in the Los Angeles area. Those murders included the high-profile actress Sharon Tate (No need to go into the lurid details of the case ... if you need to catch up, read the book or watch the original film version of “Helter Skelter”).

The trials that followed were among the most expensive, the most bizarre, the most fascinating entertainment the world had ever seen. People eagerly tuned in every night in those earliest days of offensively addictive reality television, waiting to see what the cult leader and his flock had in store next ... and a sick Gothic tale began to take shape.

For the next half century, Manson and “The Family” grew to mythical proportions. Instead of just a cult that committed some murders in California, they, and especially their leader, became synonymous with evil. Suddenly, Charles Manson had a hypnotic, wild-eyed stare that could creep right out of your television and infect you with his madness.

If a wife was alone with her children at night, she peered out of the window a little more often and double checked both the bolt and the chain on the door. If a kid was naughty, Manson and his crazed followers just might crawl through their bedroom window and steal them away.

During the trials, one of Manson’s ardent followers, known as Gypsy, summed up the way the world was already beginning to see her leader — “They have taken one man and they put him in front of you. It’s something to focus on, and it’s something interesting to look at. And they make him very exciting, a devil of every type, everyone’s nightmare, everyone’s boogeyman, so you won’t notice the war across the ocean, and you won’t notice your brothers getting killed, and you won’t notice the rioting or the bombing. They are focusing their attention toward a scapegoat, so you can have all of your hate focused on that one awful man.”

Other boogeymen burst forth (and then slowly faded from) public consciousness. Richard Nixon. Patty Hearst and the Symbionese Liberation Army. Alice Cooper. Jim Jones. Jim Bakker. Jeffrey Dahmer. Marilyn Manson. Ask a teenager and they will know little, if anything, about most of those pop culture remnants of the past.

But almost everyone knows about, hears about, talks about Charles Manson.

Why? What was it about this man that so terrified a nation ... no, the world ... that his legend only managed to grow through the decades? Others had a more frightening appearance. Others actually murdered people with their own hands. Others acquired many, many more followers than Manson, whether in cults, churches or concert halls.

I believe Gypsy actually had a point. Today, Manson is often credited for “killing” innocence, accused of “killing” the idealism of the 1960s. But America was already becoming more divided, more jaded by the day. Racism and its pushback, political corruption, and a devastatingly bloody war splashed all over television every single night were stealing everyone’s security ... quietly, little by little.

In a perfect storm, this cult leader stepped in and perfectly played upon people’s fears, just as he did with his followers ... and all of us played along.

Manson was not a supernatural being. He was not a demon. He was an angry little man who spent most of his life behind bars being trained on how to manipulate and con, and when he was turned loose among the flower children during the Summer of Love, he learned over time that he could project his hatred for society on impressionable young people, and they would in turn reflect it onto that society in the most horrific way possible.

Manson thrived on the public spectacle he became. He loved the fact that he was nothing more than an uneducated, antisocial little narcissist, and yet he was treated as if he had invented the serial killer, invented evil. Even in death, he is being described as the “personification of evil” and “everyone’s worst nightmare.”

He did not deserve and was not worth such attention.

Instead of the overdramatic histrionics, I believe his death should be a chance to remember his victims ... those who were murdered, those who gave their lives so totally to him and thus ruined those lives forever, and society that created a celebrity out of a con man.

Today, many believe we are repeating history, with our country becoming more divided, more jaded every day. Now that Manson is dead, will his mythos finally be put to rest? Or, will we need to find another icon, another false idol to represent everything abhorrent about our society?

For our sakes, I hope we can plant him firmly into the history books, close that chapter, and not seek out a new “personification of evil” ... there is plenty of that in the world already without conducting an active search.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter