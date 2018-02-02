Full palate

The awesome joint in last week’s edition was Foundry Public House, 126 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. There’s great food and a great atmosphere here — well worth checking out.

This week, my dining partner and I went to a pretty cool place on the western edge of Madison County.

It’s off the beaten path a little bit, inside a hotel along a busy road in this community. The entrance is from the hotel’s lobby. Once you enter, there are large windows along the front of the restaurant looking into the lobby.

There is a long bar that stretches along the back wall with stool seating available. A bunch of small wooden tables with metal chairs fill the long, fairly narrow restaurant. There is some booth seating right in the middle of the place with high-backed booths.

If you walk toward the front of the restaurant, there is deejay equipment set up for karaoke and a few video poker machines in the corner.

At the other end of the long, narrow room, there is more high-backed booth seating available. It can hold a good amount of patrons.

The bar offers a large selection of draught beers, too, including some pretty good craft beer options. There are plenty of liquor choices, if that’s your thing.

I didn’t partake in any of that on my visit. It was all about the food, and it didn’t disappoint.

There were some special lunch deals during the week my friend and I visited, so we stuck to those selections.

I was intrigued and a little surprised when I saw some of the creative menu options.

I started with a Polish delicacy — pierogies. If you aren’t familiar with pierogies, they are small dumplings most notably filled with potatoes. The Eastern European dish can also be filled with sauerkraut, ground meat, cheese, and fruit.

Here they are served classic style, with potatoes, and were garnished with bacon pieces, grilled onions and parsley, and drizzled with sour cream. They were like mini baked potatoes. The potato innards were creamy as heck and very good. The bacon and grilled onion popped with flavor to add to the experience of the creamy potatoes and light breading. They were definitely top-notch pierogies.

For my main course, I ordered the basin burger. It starts out with a half-pound patty of fresh ground chuck from Hansen’s Meat Market, topped with a slice of grilled ham, picante sauce, brick cheese, and onion confit. It’s served on a house-made bun and the cherry on top is a large grilled shrimp speared into the top of the bun.

It looks pretty cool aesthetically and doesn’t lose anything when it comes to substance. I, of course, gobbled up the shrimp first. It owned a great grilled taste and was very succulent.

As for the burger, it was juicy and rich in flavor, and the picante sauce added plenty to the experience. If you aren’t familiar with picante sauce, it’s like a spicy salsa made from chili peppers. I’d never experienced anything like it on a burger before, so it provided a unique twist to my palate.

I was impressed with the pierogies and burger for sure and would definitely return.

My dining companion went with a little more layman approach to ordering, but was still impressed.

He went with a wedge salad and a regular cheeseburger with American cheese.

The salad was simply a wedge of iceberg lettuce served with egg, bacon, cheese, tomatoes and onion and drizzled in ranch dressing. Aesthetically it looked a little strange, but he liked it.

He raved about his burger’s juiciness and hearty flavor. It was also served on that delectable airy house-made bun. I was intrigued with the cheese choices, which included, cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or gouda.

Some other intriguing menu items were the smoked salmon deviled eggs and picante wings on the appetizer menu, the Reuben sandwich, fish tacos, shrimp étouffée, chicken white bean chili, and the espresso-rubbed strip steak on the main portion of the menu. The steak isn’t served until after 5 p.m.

This place is well worth checking out.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four stars

Food - five stars

Any idea of the name of this creative restaurant in western Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

