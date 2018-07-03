Godfrey will benefit from selling its sewer system

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is Godfrey Trustee Eldon Williams’ response to the village’s ongoing sewer system debate.

To my fellow residents and constituents, I’ve had the pleasure of serving this community in various elected positions. I have also represented people in our area as a licensed real estate agent and even served as a certified appraiser for some time; I currently serve the village as a trustee and as the mayor pro-tem.

Following last week’s meeting and the eye-opening analysis and presentation from the Hartman consultant’s group, I felt compelled to write about the critical situation regarding the village sewer and to support its sale.

While in office I have always tried to strive to keep balance in matters that are both driven by policy and economic stability for the village. We try to keep local taxes low by reducing the property tax burden and building up the economic engine by supporting new businesses so that we are solvent.

We have a large percentage of our community in the village who are retired and on fixed incomes and one of my goals as a trustee is to look out for our senior population who would be negatively impacted by fiscal irresponsibility.

The village sewer system is at an impasse, its billing method is outdated, its rates are not optimized and if we do not sell the system we will be faced with borrowing more money that what the system is worth; over $15 million will needed to be borrowed to make the absolute minimum EPA required updates. I can’t think of anything more irresponsible than borrowing that amount of money for a system with so many issues. What happens if another major breakdown requiring an expensive repair arises, or if another new EPA mandated upgrade is forced on us in the next couple of years? How will we pay for that? No matter what happens, whether we sell or keep the system, rates are going up; if we don’t sell they will most likely be going up much, much higher than if we do. We will know more about how bad it will get as a rate study will be coming out soon.

If we sell, we will reap the benefits of eliminating all connection fees, both commercial and residential; we will have the opportunity to select a purchase package that could keep rates much closer to what they are now, giving us more control; we will be able to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars of property taxes annually from the purchasing agency, which will help our bottom line and will give much-needed financial help to the fire department without raising taxes. Selling will also get us off the hook for the tens of millions of dollars in EPA-mandated upgrades, and we will get the opportunity for additional economic development and the ability to expand the system to those who don’t have sewer.

Four of the six trustees, including Mayor McCormick and myself, support the decision to sell. Two professional consulting firms also recommend the decision to sell; almost everyone on the sewer board agrees on the decision to sell. If we don’t sell and have to borrow the $15 million, we will be put in a position that the village has never faced before; the financial shortfall effect could impact all our other critical services, like public works, streets, parks, the ability to address storm drainage issues, etc. This impacts our ability to provide quality of services to the public, which will in turn will impact quality of life for you.

I am uncertain why the two remaining trustees, armed with the same information as the rest of us, have not shown an interest in selling the system since they provide little information or discussion at meetings on the matter and barely asked any questions during the consultant’s 40-minute presentation to the board last week, but in order for the sale to happen the board needs a supermajority vote for the measure to pass and one of the trustees holding out must decide to make the right decision for the village residents so that the rest of the community and its financial health is not harmed. This vote is a big deal and has a total worth of nearly $30 million that can either help us or hurt us, depending on what happens.

I’m still invested in looking out for you, but I need your help to move forward. I ask our village residents, especially senior residents who could be more negatively affected, to reach out to all of the village trustees and personally let them know how you feel. Tell them we need to sell the system and the time to do it is now.

Eldon “Twirp” Williams

Village of Godfrey Trustee/Mayor Pro-Tem