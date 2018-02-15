Good actresses don’t die, they get biopics

Before we knew what a cougar was, Gloria Grahame was one.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” is the story of Grahame and her relationship with Peter Turner, who wrote the memoir. A famous actress of the forties and fifties known as an ingénue in film noir, Grahame won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1952 for the film “The Bad and the Beautiful.” (For those who are not aficionados, they will probably recognize Grahame as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma.”)

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” takes place at the time surrounding her final days in 1981. Grahame’s star had faded and she was dying of breast cancer that she cannot admit to her friends or family. Annette Benning takes on this role in a wonderfully nuanced way. This is an Oscar-worthy performance where we get a glimpse of Gloria’s private life as seen through her last lover, many years her junior.

Turner is played by Jamie Bell, who audiences may recognize as Abraham Woodhull in AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies.” Bell turns in an excellent performance as a sensitive man who cares for his ex-lover in her time of need. The film seamlessly moves back and forth from the meeting between Peter and Gloria to her moving in with his family just before her death.

The Turner home is a lower middle-class home that is somewhat threadbare, but is warm and comfy because it is the home of a kind and loving family. Oscar nominee Julie Walters plays Peter’s mother, Bella Turner, who accepts Gloria into her home immediately and without hesitation.

Against Grahame’s wishes, Peter contacts her children, who know nothing of her illness. The relationship between Grahame and her children is at best cold and uncaring.

Though the basic premise of the film is cheerless, the film is not morose. The extremely realistic character portrayals of Grahame and Turner make this an interesting film that never drags. The film is scripted by Matt Greenhalgh, based upon Turner’s book (Turner has a cameo in the movie as Jack).

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” follows the relationship of two very different people and their unexpected love. Director Paul McGuigan contrasts Peter’s loving family with Gloria’s repugnant children in such a subtle way that it makes the audience aware of Grahame’s vulnerability. I really liked this film and was disappointed Benning was not nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” opens this weekend at Plaza Frontenac in St. Louis.

R rating, 5 stars

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter