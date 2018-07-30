Good news regarding arms control

Positive news in the international realm seems rare in recent years.

There are worries about North Korea or Iran developing a nuclear arsenal, worries about climate change and terrorism, and worries about the rise of China and the influence of Putin’s Russia on the American electoral system.

However, there is a bit of positive news, especially for those who look to secure the future of our country and our planet through arms control. As Norway Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide recently pointed out in her story “Reducing Stocks of Highly Enriched Uranium,” Norway has been involved in efforts to minimize and eliminate stocks of highly enriched uranium. The country organized the first symposium on the subject in 2006 and held it second in 2012. The International Atomic Energy Agency was an important entity in the symposiums.

Norway has been involved in the effort to reduce HEU because it is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Soreide also points out in her story that the Donald Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran both weakened the deal and threatened the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, the 1968 treaty that committed all signees - this includes the United States - to the control of the world’s nuclear arsenals. News that Iran plans to develop uranium hexafluoride and possibly prepare for further enrichment is disturbing.

Reducing our dependence on HEU is a big part of fulfilling Norway’s commitment to the NPT, something the current administration seems to have forgotten. Norway is also working toward the elimination of civilian stocks of HEU, as they can easily be converted into use for military purposes. The big worry in this realm is the reality that non-state actors – terrorist factions – might secure HEU, develop nuclear weapons, and engage in a nuclear war. Norway is supporting international efforts to convert reactors from using HEU to using low-enriched uranium. This allows reactors to operate at a highly efficient level. The country recently provided $300,000 dollars in support of an IAEA project to convert the Nigeria Miniature Neutron Source Reactor so it could use LEU.

Norway has a goal to convert reactors from HEU to LEU and they’re turning it into a reality. However, and as Soreide points out in her story, nuclear security is a challenge that no one country can handle on its own and Norway is a very small country.

With the threat of non-state actors and the geo-political tensions between China, Russia, the United States, the EU, and the UK placing the world in different factions, there is plenty various nation-states can find to disagree upon. On second thought, the dangers of nuclear weapons have been stated numerous times and this should be apparent to all countries in the international system, despite their political differences. Is there way that the power centers of the world can take a cue from Norway and put this danger to rest?

International relations theorist Hedley Bull thought nations could form and enforce international law if they shared a common interest in seeing the law be established. We all share an interest in blazing a future with no nuclear war. Trump’s nuclear modernization plan, which started under President Barack Obama, has a $1 trillion-dollar price tag. I’m sure there are ways we could put that money to productive use that don’t involve playing a power-balancing game with something as dangerous as nuclear weapons. There is a map to a better (nuclear weapons free) future. Can we follow that map?

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project