Green tourism

While the green cash that is infused through our growing tourism industry is a wonderful thing, it’s not all about the cash. We have to remember why this place is so special and protect it so future generations will have what we have and even more!

Certainly, Alton’s architecture is a major plus for driving and growing tourism. You don’t have to look far to see examples of this already in motion. Old Bakery Beer Co. took the old Colonial Bakery and turned it into a distinct destination driver. The Post Commons took an abandoned post office and turned it into a coffee shop, event center and more as a clear jewel in our crown as a destination.

But what sets the stage for all of this is our natural surroundings and the mighty rivers that flow through it. From early settlements to the steamboat era to the industrial revolution, the rivers have played a key role in shaping this destination. And now, it is those rivers that bring tourism assets to us. Birds use the rivers as flyways, fish live in them, and boating is alive and well from recreational to commercial use. So it is important that we use this time of year to drive home the importance of environmental sustainability. Thanks to organizations like Great Rivers Land Trust, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Sierra Club, we have ongoing systems in place to protect and preserve our great lands and river systems. And for the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, conservation and preservation have always been important to watch.

As we build new developments and embrace more nature-based tourism, we must always be diligent to protect the lands and make our mark through tourism as low-impact and sustainable as possible.

While we have not had to shut down Pere Marquette State Park for maxing out on visitors yet, that day may soon come, and we should embrace that concept.

Our trails and byways for hiking, biking, driving, boating, kayaking, canoeing, walking, running, and even ziplining are what make this place such a rich place to visit and live. The more we do to foster this environmental wonder, the more we can find ways to develop the destination even more. The opportunities within our natural and scenic vistas are endless, with the right mix of appreciating and celebrating what nature has given us. So next time you are out enjoying our destination, think of ways to make our place better for us all!

Stawar is president and CEO of the CVB, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

