Groups offer opposing viewpoints on school sales tax

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a press release from Citizens for Madison County Schools.

A first step toward fixing broken schools

CSFT (County School Facility Sales Tax) is the first step to fixing what the state has broken and moving toward a better future for our schools.

On March 20, 2018, voters in Madison County will decide on a 1 percent County School Facility Tax that will create an alternative source of revenue for our school districts that does not rely on property taxes. The revenue from this 1-cent sales tax will fund school building and infrastructure improvements across Madison County. Boards of education across the county have committed to use these funds to make structural improvements without any increased property tax burden. Each district has its own set of needs for these funds; you can view a list of district specific plans for these funds at onecentmakessense.org/what-about-my-district.

After so many years of the state of Illinois shortchanging (or utterly failing to pay) its contribution to public schools, we have a real mess on our hands. Our schools must find new, meaningful sources of revenue to dig out of the financial burden the state has left. At this point, there is not reason to expect the state will be able to pay back all the shortfalls or return to its previous level of funding in the foreseeable future.

Property taxes have been the first line of defense when there are revenue shortfalls for schools based on the current circumstances. This model is no longer sustainable as the state’s lack of payment has put far too much pressure on property tax owners. Many counties in Illinois have already implemented another answer: passage of a County School Facility Sales Tax.

Forty-nine other counties in the state of Illinois have already passed CSFT. Madison County neighbors Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Jersey counties have all passed it. The result has been facility improvements and property tax relief that visitors and non-residents have helped to fund with their sales tax revenue. In the November 2016 and the April 2017 elections, CSFT was passed in 10 Illinois counties. The primary reason for its popularity is property tax relief. As property tax has become an increasing pain point in Illinois, residents have realized that CSFT offers a way for local school boards to provide financial relief to property owners by offsetting local schools’ building and maintenance needs with a new stream of revenue.

It is estimated that 30 to 40 percent of sales tax revenue in Madison County would come from visitors and non-residents. This means that we can allow visitors to help lower our property tax rates and help fund our schools. Dr. Robert Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, sees passing CSFT as a crucial step: “Passing the one-cent sales tax for school maintenance, safety upgrades, and facility needs is the first step towards property tax relief in Madison County.”

Examples of successful implementation of CSFT abound in Illinois; the Jacksonville School District in Morgan County passed CSFT in 2014. According to the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs, Morgan County has had retail growth increase every year since its passage of the 1-cent sales tax. This is interesting to note, as one of the arguments of those in opposition to CSFT in Madison County have claimed that data shows sales tax increases damage retail growth. In addition to retail sales growth, Jacksonville School District has renovated their middle school and two elementary buildings. In the process they created more secure entrances and updated surveillance camera systems, improving on structural safety.

District 117 was able to fund these renovation projects entirely with funds from CSFT.

Steve Ptacek, superintendent of the Jacksonville School District, has nothing but positive things to say about CSFT.

“The community, chamber, and regional development group regularly state that passing the sales tax will go down as one of the greatest moments in Jacksonville history. They love what it is accomplishing here without any increase in property tax, gaining over 20 percent of the sales revenue from visitors.”

Another CSFT success story is the Pikeland School District in Pike County. Pike County passed the 1-cent sales tax in March 2014 (on its third attempt at this ballot initiative). They have used revenue from the sales tax to air condition their buildings and update safety and security measures. The district has also used sales tax revenue to lower the tax rate 50 cents. Pikeland has worked hand in hand with the local Chamber of Commerce to encourage people to shop locally.

Pikeland Superintendent Paula Hawley shared her thoughts on the impact of CSFT in her community. “When we were trying to get the tax passed, the board promised the voters it would do two things: abate property taxes and air condition our two buildings that did not have it. Once the tax passed, we immediately installed the AC and started abating $420,000 in local property taxes each year.”

The current property tax rate is 50 cents lower than it was before CSFT. She acknowledges that CSFT was not popular at first; it did take three tries to pass, which she attributes to the time it took to help people understand the benefits of this type of revenue option.

“I have nothing but positives to say about how it has helped our district. I really don’t get any negative comments about it from the public now as they see what we have done. Our local Chamber of Commerce also does a great job of encouraging people to shop local because part of the money that is generated stays in our county and goes to our schools. Our community now recognizes that people who visit us from outside the county (we have lots of hunters who come here) help us maintain our schools and keep our property taxes lower.”

Williamson County was the first county in Illinois to pass the 1-cent sales tax in 2008. The Marion School District has used revenue to completely renovate an aging high school, to build Adams Elementary School, and to improve the safety and security at other schools. All of these projects were funded with sales tax revenue, thereby sharing the burden with visitors rather than relying solely on property tax owners. These facility upgrades have made Marion more attractive to families and have allowed the district enrollment to increase. (To read more success stories from other counties that have passed CSFT, visit onecentmakessense.org/csft-in-other-counties).

CSFT has not been openly accepted at its first ballot initiative in many counties that have gone on to approve it and enjoy great benefit from its passage. March 20, 2018, will the third time CSFT has been on the ballot here in Madison County. It was first voted down by a substantial 80 percent “no” vote in 2011. As state of Illinois funding decreased, citizens of Illinois began to realize our schools and taxpayers were facing a serious quandary. On the April 2017, ballot CSFT was defeated by a very narrow margin of only 259 votes, 49.7 percent “yes” to 50.3 percent “no.”

Dr. Edward Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation, has this to say about CSFT in 2018: “In 2011, I opposed the 1 percent sales tax. Since 2011, school districts throughout Illinois have failed to receive the required financial support from the state of Illinois. The 1 percent sales tax will offer Madison County schools a reliable source of revenue that will assist with needed life-safety building repairs and security implementations in order to keep students safe. I fully support the 1 percent sales tax for Madison County Schools.”

We need to take steps toward a better future for Madison County schools. There is no evidence to indicate the state of Illinois is going to be part of a solution. For detailed information on what types of facility improvements can be covered by CSFT, visit https://onecentmakessense.org/about/

To see saleable items exempt from a 1 percent increase with CSFT and calculations for the cost impact of a 1 percent increase of everyday items, visit https://onecentmakessense.org/how-much-will-i-pay/

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a press release from Madison County Citizens for Sustainable Education.

Grassroots group opposes sales tax proposal

A local group is opposing the proposed new 1 percent sales tax in Madison County that is on the March 20 ballot. Madison County Citizens for Sustainable Education is a group of grassroots volunteers working to educate voters on the details of the new tax law, and its impact on residents and local businesses.

The same sales tax was defeated by voters in Madison County in 2017, and soundly defeated by a margin of 81 percent to 19 percent by voters on the 2011 ballot. Spokesperson Nancy Moss, a Collinsville resident, says nothing has changed from the original proposal that voters overwhelmingly rejected in 2011.

“This is still a tax that adds to the crushing tax burden that we face here in Illinois, which now has the highest combined state and local taxes in the nation. The state legislature raised our income taxes by 32 percent last summer, and now we are confronted with yet another local tax. At what point do we say: ‘enough is enough’?”

If voters approve the sales tax on the March 20 ballot, areas of Madison County would have some of the highest sales tax rates in the nation. The sales tax in Granite City’s Bellemore Village business district would rise to 10.35 percent, surpassing Chicago and Long Beach, Calif., which at 10.25 percent have the highest sales tax rate in America. In all seven of Collinsville’s business districts, the sales tax rate would rise to 10.1 percent. “What signal are we sending to businesses and consumers, when we already have some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and now we’re aiming to have the highest sales taxes in the country as well? Gas prices and sales taxes are already less in Missouri, and this would just increase the disparity,” Moss said. “Since Madison County sits on the state border, it makes our businesses even more vulnerable to people crossing state lines for lower prices.”

Many local school districts have also promised to use a portion of the estimated $23 million in revenue from the tax to lower property taxes. However, nothing in the law requires school districts to lower property taxes with the revenue, and there are no provisions to hold school boards to their promises.

In fact, in 2009, when the 1 percent sales tax was on the ballot in Champaign County, all 13 school districts in the county promised to lower property taxes with a portion of the revenue. How- ever, 5 years later, 12 of the 13 school districts had broken their promises and had actually raised property taxes by an average of 22 percent.

“There are just no examples around the state of school districts following through on the promise to lower property taxes if this new sales tax is passed,” said Moss.

Most school districts around the state have issued bonds to pay for school construction and have used the sales tax revenues to pay down the bonds. However, if sales tax revenues are insufficient to make minimum bond payments, the school districts are required to raise property taxes.

“So, if we fall into another recession, and sales tax revenues are down and there isn’t enough money to make their minimum bond payments, our property taxes will actually go up, as required by state law,’ Moss said. “That’s why we have to read through the fine print and put the claims of “lower property taxes” into proper context. It’s laughable that someone would claim that they need to raise our taxes in order to lower them. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

Finally, if the sales tax is passed, it never expires and voters cannot repeal it.

As we look at the pitfalls of this oppressive tax, it is also important to “follow the money.”

In 2011 and 2017, the attempts to pass this tax were heavily funded by out-of-state and out-of-Madison-County investment bankers, architectural, and construction companies that would profit greatly from this measure. They, not the taxpayers, would be big winners if this tax is passed.