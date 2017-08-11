Having Half a Mind: August 11, 2017

Bill Smith was in pain. (This is not the name of my old friend and football coach, but a generic name given to an anonymous subject for purposes of this essay. He will hereafter be referred to as BS, which may have another meaning altogether.)

He had only recently celebrated his 70th birthday, but it was not a day marked with joy and frivolity. BS has become beset with aches and pains of all sorts of unknown origin. He was unable to get a full night’s sleep, and often awoke with stiffness and muscles aching. His eyes and his mind wouldn’t seem to focus for several minutes after rising. He had endured the replacement of one of his knees, and the other was suspected of going south, as well. He was having difficulty walking, not only because of his knees, but his hips were also beginning to creak and groan under the strain of his perambulation.

He couldn’t remember the last time he had run, or even had the inclination to do so. He doted on his grandchildren but felt inadequately prepared to keep up with them. A variety of pills and other medications were very much a part of his daily regimen. Even a baby aspirin was recommended as a part of his heart health scheme. He had difficulty remembering even the most simple things, like where he laid that darned hammer or what to get at the grocery store.

In short, BS was getting old, and it was happening too fast, by his estimation. And the inevitable depression was beginning to settle into his mind as he remembered the days of his youth, when he could run without growing tired, and play all day with his friends. An otherwise active and productive life, it seemed to him, was coming to an unwelcome and irritating end.

What to do, what to do?

And then there it was. Energy restored. Virility regained. Memory retained. Strength like always. Youth again at last! And all BS needed to do was to call an 800 number, and with a guarantee of money back unless completely satisfied, send the television personality a credit card number for a purchase of the New And Amazing Wonderful Super Deluxe Ala Peachy Keen dietary supplement to the tune of $79.95 (plus shipping and handling, operators are standing by).

If BS was not satisfied within the first 14 days of receipt of the supplement, all he had to do was send back the unused portion and his money would be fully refunded.

Glory Hallelujah! With little or no trepidation, he was on that phone and waiting impatiently for his younger days to be restored to him. He was not worried about any fine print, nor did he give any thought to conditions of the contract in which he entered. He could see himself playing ball again, running for a touchdown or rounding the bases with an imaginary grin plastered all over his face.

The supplements arrived within five business days and BS wolfed a couple of them down with youthful enthusiasm.

He felt immediately better.

Until he got up the next morning and the placebo effect of those pills had worn off. So he tried some more with the same enthusiasm as before. The placebo effect was working. And he took some more. And then some more. And after 10 days he decided to read the owner’s manual.

The fine print he basically ignored stated, “Results may vary. Most individuals begin to experience renewed vigor after 60 to 90 days.”

WHAT? 60 to 90 days!?!?

To add insult to his injury, further investigation by BS indicated that his initial $79.95, plus shipping and handling, would continue to be deducted from his credit card on a monthly basis. Should he elect to negate his contract, a cancellation fee would be assessed to his card, in addition to his monthly charges. And since he did not respond within the 14 days, (which began the day the product was shipped) BS was on the hook for the full amount.

This happens every day, all over the country. A slick ad campaign with beautiful models making a sales pitch can easily worm their way into a person’s psyche and sometimes do irreparable harm.

But BS was lucky and smart at the same time. He contacted the fraud department with his credit card company, the state’s attorney of his county, and the attorney general of his state. He only got half of his money returned, but the damage could have been much worse.

As long as people like BS are taken in by misleading and attractive ads leading them on, more and more of this kind of misrepresentation of facts will occur.

And that is a different kind of BS, isn’t it?

