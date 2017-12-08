Having Half a Mind: December 8, 2017

This column is not intended to be one of a religious nature. That sort of thing is best left to the professionals who guide our spiritual lives through sermon and study.

But it is possible to pick up certain secular things through scripture. The book of Proverbs is chock-full of plain ordinary ideas we can use in our everyday lives.

Likewise, the book of Isaiah has many truths that apply not only to the spiritual side of our individual lives, but also the secular.

For instance, Isaiah 35:5 (paraphrased): “Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped, the lame man shall leap as a deer, and tongue of the mute shall sing.”

This verse can be described as a vision and promise of heaven. Indeed, that verse is even found in “Handel’s Messiah.” But it may also be interpreted as a way to observe things happening in our lives.

“Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened” can refer to the majority of us refusing to see what occurs around us every day. Discrimination against those of different skin, sexual orientation, genetic makeup, occupation, ethnic background, and so on will continue until we take a closer look at who we are in relation to events of the days, weeks, and months.

“ ... and the ears of the deaf unstopped” can refer to us closing our ears to the protestations of a multitude of our fellow citizens, when often their shouts are just as valuable as the whispers of nearly a “silent majority,” those who prefer to go along with the popular crowd.

“ ... the lame man shall leap as a deer” can refer to the absolute fact that some of our citizens are considered to be of lesser viability and value than others who are so-called able-bodied. The cruel stares of idiots (correctly named) who gawk at the disabled and/or members of our public who are developmentally delayed or who are referred to as the “R” word (which need not be used here) reflect a public who just does not get it!

“ .. . and the tongue of the mute shall sing” can refer to those in our society who are trying to be heard and will be heard if people would only listen. Hearing is not listening. “I’m ill and I need help.” “I’m in a nursing home and nobody cares.” “All my friends are gone and I’m all alone.” “I am so distraught I’m considering suicide.” Until we start listening, nothing will happen. Again, hearing is not listening.

So, is the scripture just a description of heaven, or does it really apply to everyday life? If it is such a description, it can ultimately be very comforting, and for “true believers” a pleasant and inspiring thought. But even agnostics and atheists could find some comfort there as well.

“Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped, the lame man shall leap as a deer, and the tongue of the mute shall sing.” It bears repeating.

