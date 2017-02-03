Having Half a Mind: February 3, 2017

It has been over 28 years since I began writing a column for the AdVantage, when I would submit periodic essays regarding consumer interests, observations on local political topics, and/or anything else that should pop into my head that may benefit the reader. Since the paper was free, I figured no one would cancel their subscriptions because of me, right?

To say the column was a success or a failure was a question that would never be answered. I never libeled anyone who didn’t need it. I never held someone’s feet to the fire who didn’t deserve it.

I don’t think the paper was ever sued over my commentary, but, with all that, I continued writing without negative nor positive feedback. That is, until I wrote a column stating that “King George Bush the First was no friend of education.”

To my knowledge the paper never heard any complaint. But the manager of the insurance company for whom I was an agent received a letter saying the authors were staunch Republicans, good upstanding citizens, had always voted Republican, and were outraged that I would take their president to task like that. To them it was shameful, disloyal, unpatriotic, communistic, socialistic and downright mean. He asked me to relinquish my caustic pen and fire myself. In 1991, I acceded to his wishes.

I was actually a big fan of King George, but 15 years in education skewed my idea of what “good for education” meant.

I suppose the point of this entire diatribe is that, being a former teacher, loving kids and their antics, associating with a caring and professional faculty, jumping out of bed every morning with enthusiasm for my career, and still losing money right and left, was getting me down.

Teachers then and now are having the same problems. Teaching in the 1970s and ‘80s was a great second income for a family. But being a main breadwinner, it just did not cut it for me.

Why can’t we support our teachers wholeheartedly, not just with salary and benefit increases?

Why, when a kid acts out, or brings a gun to school, or bullies another child, is it left up to the teacher to handle it (or take the blame)? That particular educator may only see that child a maximum of six hours a day in the elementary, and only ONE hour per day in the secondary. Where is that child the other eighteen hours, and who is monitoring them?

Parents — wake up. Your little angels may not be little angels. They are subject to peer pressures about which you may have long forgotten. They may be exposed to all sorts of drugs, gangs, vices and filth about which you knew nothing. It’s a weird world out there now, with kids being pushed into situations that never existed 25 years ago. And it doesn’t look like things are improving. And YOU may be the very ones enabling them toward failure.

Talk to your kids. Not between innings of the Cardinal game, or after your hard day at work. Not when you’re angry at them for poor grades or acting out in the grocery store when they want more sugar to feed their tantrum.

The best place to talk with them is at the breakfast or supper table, like maybe your folks did when you were a kid. You may be surprised to find there is a real person in there just waiting for your attention. They frequently have thoughts and opinions you may find interesting … and even valid. There can be wisdom between those ears if you are willing to listen. Hearing is not listening.

So that’s my thing this time. I promise I will not libel someone unless there is proof of wrongdoing. And I won’t hold anyone’s feet to the fire unless they deserve it.

Anyway, that’s my two cents. Stay tuned for more dreck and drivel.

