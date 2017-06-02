Having Half a Mind: June 2, 2017

Born in 1923, he was 18 when the bombs fell on Pearl Harbor.

Because the local enlistment office determined his job in industry was critical for the war effort, the recruitment officer suggested he wait until he was drafted before entering the service.

In September of 1942, he received a telegram stating, “Your friends and neighbors have selected you ...” and he reported for the Army at the Madison County Courthouse. From there he was transported to Jefferson Barracks and went by train to Camp Roberts, Calif., near San Francisco, for basic training. He had not yet been assigned to any particular regiment or division, but he learned he would get that assignment upon reaching Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. As his ship passed under the Golden Gate Bridge, he told himself, “I’ll consider myself already dead. So I’ll just not worry about it.”

His ride, a converted luxury liner, The Luraline, was loaded with several thousand Gls, headed for points unknown. Pearl Harbor was his first stop. In January of 1943, a full 13 months after the attack, there were still small fires burning, and a flurry of activity with workers trying to right those sunken ships. When he reached Schofield Barracks, he was assigned to Cannon Co., 19th Infantry, 24th Infantry Division — the “Victory Division.” The 19th was famous in the Civil War for being called the Rock of Chickamauga, a proud unit.

With his personality working for him, he quickly became friends with the regular Army veterans who were there either because they loved the Army or they were given the opportunity to stay out of jail if they went into the armed services … a motley crew indeed. They were always broke three days after payday, and were so into alcohol they would filter it out of Lucky Tiger Hair Oil to satisfy their habit.

Being an amiable teenager, he found it easy to make friends with those veterans. And when they were broke, he would loan them money at no interest. They liked him so much they called him Santa Claus.

The native Hawaiians also liked him to the extent they would invite him to their family luaus every weekend, a sign of respect and admiration. It was at these family outings he learned of a potent punch made from fermented pineapple juice called pineapple swipe. Fruit flies loved it, too, so the natives would swipe them away before taking a drink.

A few months after further training in Hawaii, he boarded another ship, an LST (landing ship tank), which was used to transport tanks and trucks and could unload their cargo directly onto a beach. Sailors called them a “long slow target.”

He had been assigned to a cannon company, but the cannon was a 105-mm howitzer mounted to a tank chassis. Training in Australia lasted several more weeks until finally the entire division was to be sent into harm’s way.

Their first landing was on Goodenough Island, just off the New Guinea coast. That landing was under heavy fire. With the bow doors open and the ramp down on the LST, the enemy was firing 20-mm rounds into the hold. They had to fight their way out of the ship and onto solid ground. Many men were lost before they stepped onto the sand. In all his time in the Pacific Theater he made 11 landings, seven under heavy fire. It was on Goodenough Island where he was introduced to his first Japanese soldier. It was in the middle of the night, bright moon, with the phosphorescent glow of the jungle making objects almost as visible as daylight. One single enemy soldier had found his way through both outer and inner perimeters and was standing inside the main camp complex, slapping the butt of his Arisaka rifle and cursing the Americans, possibly with sake wine-induced fervor. There were hundreds of rounds fired in his direction and he fell. The next morning all that was found was a spoon.

All through New Guinea he encountered many firefights, losing many friends … not only from being killed or wounded, but also from disease and trench foot. It was in Hollandia on the northern end of New Guinea he became friends with two P38 fighter pilots, Richard “Dick” Bong and Tom “Mac” Maguire, the highest-scoring aces of World War II in either theater. Bong, with 40 kills, received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Mac, with 38 kills, died trying to catch Bong’s record. Bong died Aug. 6, 1945, the day the atomic bomb was dropped.

After New Guinea, he was off to various other islands — Peleliu, Palau and Mindanao, a Philippine island. A dangerous landing at Leyte Gulf nearly cost him his life. A Japanese bullet took a chunk of bone out of his shin the size of a quarter.

Davao and Tacloban were next. It was there he became a scout and forward observer for the artillery and tanks. It was his job to be out front and radio back to the artillery whether their rounds were on target or not.

When asked what it meant to be a scout, he said, “Well, I had to get in close.” How close?

“So close the little b--s stepped on me and didn’t know I was there.”

Blond hair, blue eyes and fair complexion stand out in the jungle. He would rub himself down with mud and pray it would not rain. And it rained every day. No dog tags, no helmet, just a .45 and small handy-talky … and true guts.

Throughout his ordeal, his letters home never indicated he was ever in any danger. The greeting for every letter began, “Somewhere in the South Pacific.” He made every letter sound like a Boy Scout camp out. He never wrote of death, destruction, banzai attacks, wounds … even depression, after receiving the “Dear John” letter from his girl.

He kept his head up and proved what a real man was. At his funeral, his son read his discharge to the congregation. It began “As a scout, it was Sgt. Dossett’s responsibility to ascertain the intentions of the enemy by any means necessary.”

He was awarded two Bronze Stars for valor and four Battle Stars; he refused two Purple Hearts. He was the bravest, strongest, most courageous man I ever knew. He was kind to everyone, and he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. He was only 5-foot-7, but he was really 10 feet tall. And when he died of asbestos-related lung cancer, it was without complaint. He accepted it, just the same as he accepted every other dangerous assignment.

He was my dad. And I’ll always miss him.

How many other stories of plain, ordinary, everyday heroes have been lost to the ravages of time? Hopefully those life stories were told and retold to children and grandchildren. Not to frighten them, but so they can know those men and women who saved our freedom for all of us.

Lest we forget.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter