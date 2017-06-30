Having Half a Mind: June 30, 2017

Without exception, all of the seven deadly sins can be found in the works of Shakespeare, recognized as a genius, not only in our time, but also when he lived in Elizabethan England. Those sins include lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride. But the seven virtues can also be found in his words: humility, kindness, abstinence, chastity, patience, liberality and diligence. Crimes are rife throughout his works, too: murder, theft, suicide, subterfuge, embezzlement and on and on ad infinitum.

Now it begs the question: why aren’t people reading Shakespeare? Is it fear of the weird language? Too “stuffy”? Not “modern” enough? The man was exceptional in his writings, no doubt. They were written in a poetic style, and in a “meter,” or cadence, of five “feet” to the line. Hard to understand, and even more difficult to comprehend and certainly emulate.

So, herewith, is my weak attempt to come up to a Shakespearean standard:

In the days before this planet here,

Before all things and places, far and near

Ere humans did this wretched world explore

Or land on some undiscovered shore,

There were no animals nor creatures there,

And if there were, there was no land to share.

For everything was underneath the sea.

The was no ham, nor chicken fricassee,

There were no such things as dogs nor ducks,

Nor Carter’s Little Liver Pills — nor Lux.

There were no wars nor disagreements — no!

For all such things went on (thank God) below

The surface of the sea. Far down among

Amoebas. (Bless them, Lord, they’re very young)

Not yet pteradactyls, nor dinosaurs,

Nor toads, like schoolboys keep in Mason jars.

Then one day, God looked down upon it all,

And thought he had best make amoebas tall

Before that Serpent leads them to the fall.

So looking down upon these things without a nerve,

He thought He saw an eentsy ounce of verve

Between two of His most deserving pair

Of subjects. They paid no heed to His stare,

For they had no eyes to see Him with, yet.

God turned His head this way and that, but let

Those two continue with their deadly play —-

They whirligigged and spun around so gay

If only they knew what they wrought that day!

That Bill and Sue, or Jim and Alice, say —-

For even an amoeba gets to have a name today —-

Continue with their rude and crude sachet

Around the sea. “What do you think of that!”

Spake God. “All the while on my rear I’ve sat,

Not knowing that these germs could think to love,

Some one must be watching them from above.

But was it I?” God scratched His head and bade

It to go on. And on that day love through the world was made

To be a lasting thing for man’s own leisure.

And to that time those little germs we treasure,

Who made life on this wicked earth — a pleasure.

