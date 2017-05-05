Having Half a Mind: May 5, 2017

It was well over 50 years ago.

Thelma Hausafus of Alton bore a brand new baby girl. It soon became apparent that the new baby was going to be developmentally disabled. But at that time in our history, there was very little in the way of programs, either private or public, which could (or would) be of any help to the child.

That problem was coupled with the fact that Thelma’s husband suddenly passed away, leaving her with a household to run and a very affected child who needed the kind of help Thelma was unable to provide.

But Thelma, being of strong conviction, kicked her goal of proper schooling and training for her daughter into high gear. She asked for help from anyone who would listen to her plight — from congressmen to local officials to churches all over the area.

Eventually, she found a church willing to help. Elm Street Methodist Church told her they would provide a space in their Christian Education wing if she could get other help to provide proper care. And there, out of the Christian kindness of that congregation, the Madison County Association for Retarded Citizens was born.

Somehow, somewhere, she got funding for staff and equipment. She begged, pleaded, cajoled and pushed her way into something about which she personally had no education but would ultimately result in the development of a highly regarded and meaningful entity.

After a couple of years, the program she started ran out of room. There were so many small children who needed the help of MCARC that another facility was needed. Enter the East Alton Elementary School District. They had a building that would fit the bill on Niagara Street. Dropping enrollment was going to leave that location fully empty.

Also enter William BeDell, a public relations expert who knew nothing about the needs of a disabled child. What Bill did know was how to reach the right people. He educated himself on current laws, where money was and with whom he needed to converse. Soon, state money was coming in from a variety of sources — county funds, 708 Board, school district special education funds and more. The former Standard Oil building was donated to house the organization, which was growing by leaps and bounds.

Now, they could hire qualified teachers — not only for the disabled, but also for the hearing-impaired as well as for those children who may only be impaired physically, such as speech therapists, audiologists and even music therapists.

Under Bill’s tutelage, the MCARC became the William BeDell Achievement and Resource Center, completely eradicating anything to do with the word “retarded.” And because of Bill, the organization now bears his name, as well. Since his untimely passing, Gary Osborne has become the executive director, expertly taking the reins fully in hand.

And the progress continues — not only for the very young, but also for developmentally disabled adults. A facility on Culp Lane near Fosterburg is a valid, viable and valuable concern.

So how far have we come? The efforts of Thelma Hausafus those many years ago continue to provide services to those Americans, young and old who need and deserve the kind of care that should be provided by our Constitution.

Thank you, Thelma. Well done, thou good and faithful servant. And thank you, Bill and Gary, along with the great multitude of workers and teachers.

And a special thank you to the parents as well — those who did not shut their child in a closet and wait for the world to pass them by.

Indeed, all of us have come a very long way.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter