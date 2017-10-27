Having Half a Mind: October 27, 2017

She was born in Alton in the mid-1930s and attended Alton schools through the secondary level. Upon graduation, she was offered an academic scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis — quite an honor for a young girl who had the intelligence and sense of direction many other graduates did not possess.

Her four years at Wash U. were anything but easy — not because of lack of intelligence, but because she was a commuting student and much of her day was taken up getting to and from the university. Nevertheless, she persisted and graduated with honors — summa cum laude, as well as Phi Beta Kappa, an honors fraternity whose members have attained only the highest of grade points and scholarly leadership.

An opportunity to teach came her way, and in the early 1950s she signed a contract with the Roxana School District as an English teacher, although her major in college was German.

A major shift in thinking concerning foreign languages in the early ‘60s found her teaching what she really loved, and she split her time between teaching English and German, starting out instructing the absolute basics of that Teutonic tongue.

Soon, the popularity of her classes predicated upon her love for her students and the love of her students saw her teaching more advanced classes until German became a four-year course.

A smoker from her younger years, when that habit was more popular, resulted in a lung cancer condition in her later years, depriving her of the breath and wherewithal to continue teaching the students she truly loved. She died in her mid-50s.

But Jean Trogdon actually did NOT die — her memory lives on in the hundreds of students she tutored all through those years. What an influence she had on those of us who were so fortunate to have her as a teacher, and indeed, a friend.

Before she passed, I was able to talk with her by phone, although it was difficult for her to speak without pausing for a breath. I told her I loved her. And she told me she loved me. I was sincere. And so was she.

Somewhere out there, many of us have had teachers in our lives who truly made a difference. Perhaps it was a biology teacher like Vernon Matthews, who had students go further in their education to become doctors and scientists. Or possibly a business teacher like football coach Morris Tschannen, who inspired kids to become entrepreneurs. Or English teachers like Dave Thies, who mentored students to become writers and novelists. Similarly with men like Earl Mclane, who taught athletes how to be effective coaches. Or like Jeff Welker, who could make history sing like a bird. Or myriad other teachers who showed their students how to be scholars throughout their entire lives.

But teachers are also those who aren’t necessarily certified by the state. Teachers can also be like those dads who teach their sons how to change spark plugs or plant a tree. Or mothers who teach their daughters how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey or hem a dress. (If that sounds a little sexist, there are those of us who are still children of the 1950s!) And those types of teachers can pass on learning from past generations; equally as viable and valuable as “degreed professionals.”

Such was the teaching of Jean Trogdon, whose German students were so adamant about learning many of us do not speak English when we meet. For us, German works perfectly well, thank you.

And thank you to all the many Jean Trogdons out there who put their lives and their professional souls into teaching, that their young charges may learn and keep on learning. And the moms and dads, too.

Ah, yes. Teaching. A noble profession. And, if done right, possibly the noblest of professions.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter