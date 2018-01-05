Having Half a Mind: January 5, 2018

OK, so you can breathe a sigh of relief now that hurricane season is coming to a close, especially if you have a second home or time-share in Florida or Texas.

The wind has calmed, the waters have receded, repairs and restorations have begun, and the light is there at the end of the tunnel. You breathed another sigh of relief if you quietly said, “Whew, at least I don’t have to worry about my homeowner or auto insurance coverage premiums going up since I don’t live where hurricanes and floods can wipe everything out and leave me without a home or transportation.”

Is that approximately what you’re feeling?

Not so fast, Junior.

The honest truth is that you may very well receive a notice of premium increase whether you’ve been in the path of horrific weather or not.

Hopefully, the folks in Texas and Florida had either flood insurance (which is sold through companies controlled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency) or a hurricane endorsement on their homeowner’s policy. If they tried to save a little money by not opting for those coverages, they may well be out of luck and could lose everything they own.

There are a variety of types of insurance companies. Those owned by policyholders are called “mutual” companies. Those owned by stockholders are called “stock” companies. Makes sense.

But will it make sense to you that your premiums should go up if your home and auto are outside that hurricane zone? Probably not.

You need to know that an insurance company is nothing more than a big club you get to belong to as long as you pay your dues, or premium.

In conversations with an agent for a major carrier in our country, he let it slip that the carrier would be out of business if there was only one more hurricane.

Insurance companies are required to carry certain amounts of reserves to safeguard against weather-related events from causing their demise. But who would have known that the floods and horrible storms would ever be so bad that they could wipe out a company’s reserves?

Most fire and casualty companies base their respective premiums on a claims basis. So, for instance, if there are more claims in Wood River than there are in Roxana, premiums are generally going to be lower in Shell-Ville. Premiums are also based on little things like credit rating, driving records, and age. A 16-year-old new driver will be charged higher premiums than a 40-year-old because the sad fact is that the younger drivers have more accidents than older ones. That is, until a driver reaches 65: then the statistics show older drivers have a greater risk, too.

Rising premiums may take a while to filter down to those of us in “good weather” states, but don’t be surprised if you get an extra premium assessment in your renewal notice. Vicariously — and actually — YOU will be paying for those storms.

Sorry to break the news like that.

