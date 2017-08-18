Headed for a heist

In the lobby of the Des Peres Cinema movie theater, a huge cutout of Daniel Craig, promoting the film “Logan Lucky,” had been teasing me for weeks.

So imagine my disappointment — Daniel Craig does star in the movie but doesn’t show up until more than 20 minutes into the film. For a bit, I thought I was at the wrong theater. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver were dominating the first portion, but I was happy I stuck it out. The twists, turns, and tension in this fun flick are definitely worth waiting for Craig’s appearance.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Channing Tatum plays Jimmy Logan and Adam Driver is his brother, Clyde Logan. Daniel Craig is Joe Bang, Katie Holmes plays Bobbie Jo Chapman, Seth MacFarlane is Max Chilblain, and Riley Keough plays Mellie Logan.

“Mr.-Suave-Sexy-James-Bond” Craig is anything but in this film. He plays a convict who is crude, rough, and tough: a real change of pace for the usually urbane character for which he is known. Thankfully, he makes this change of character easily.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh, known for directing “Magic Mike,” “Erin Brockovich,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

The writer is Rebecca Blunt — as of writing this review, suspected to be a fictitious person and a pseudonym for an as-yet unidentified person. The real person exchanged emails with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig during the filming. They believe she resided in the United Kingdom.

Although I enjoyed this film, I did have trouble hearing the dialogue at first. I wasn’t sure if it was the sound mix or the Southern accents. I lived in Nashville, Tenn., for five years, and I know accents vary depending on the state but are very distinct. If you live in the South, you can tell what state someone is from based on their accents. The accents in this film aren’t from anywhere in the South that I could recognize. I wasn’t the only one who was having trouble hearing; that was a common complaint from other moviegoers that evening.

Even though “Logan Lucky” is rated PG-13, a word of warning — it does glamorize robbing banks and it might put the wrong ideas into young heads.

“Logan Lucky” opens Friday at Granite City Cinema.

PG-13

4 stars

