Heart-racing performance

× Expand photo by James R. Compton Jr. Nadja Kapetanovich sings the national anthem at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison.

My mom saw this online:

“WANTED: National anthem singer for ARCA Papa Nicholas 150 on June 22

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, is in search of a national anthem singer for the June 22 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Papa Nicholas 150. The audition is open to everyone from amateurs to professionals. The winner will have the opportunity to sing the national anthem on the main stage, on television, prior to the start of the Papa Nicholas 150. Deadline to send your audition video is Sunday, June 17 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday, June 18. To enter, please send your audition video to: info@gatewaymsp.com.”

I thought it was worth a try, so we took a video on my mom’s phone and emailed it to Gateway. Three days later, a man from Gateway MSP called. My mom answered and while they were talking, I was dancing the whole time because her voice cracked and I thought that probably meant that I was picked. When my mom hung up and told me that they really did choose me, I screamed at the top of my lungs (which is very loud).

On June 22, we had to be there a couple of hours early. I think that is because it is so easy to get lost in the giant complex. We found several nice people who eventually led us to the right place. They led us to a big room with many windows and TV screens, with free snacks and pizza! This room was for reporters and interviews. We had to wait for a really long time, so we played Hangman.

When it was time for the big race — the Papa Nicholas 150 — they had me shake hands with every race car driver. There was a blessing, and then I sang the national anthem. It was terrifying and my legs were shaking; I was probably making the stage rattle! I started the song higher than I wanted to because I lost my note in all the commotion, but I was able to hit “o’er the land of the free,” so it worked out fine.

In all, it was very exciting and fun and I hope I get a chance to do something like that again someday. I want to thank Mr. John Bisci and Gateway Motorsports Park for the opportunity.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter