“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” probably shouldn’t have gone again.

This sequel begins by telling the audience that Donna Sheridan (Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) died a year ago, and Sam (Pierce Brosnan) is living on the island with Donna’s daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

Sophie has renovated the hotel, the Bella Donna, with the help of manager Fernando (Andy Garcia) and plans a grand opening. She has invited everyone. Friends Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski) are on hand to help Sophie with the opening.

Sky is at hotel school in New York. He has a job offer and wants to stay in New York; she wants to stay in Greece and run the Bella Donna. What a dilemma, especially since Sophie is pregnant.

Numerous flashbacks show a young Donna (Lily James) meeting a young Sam (Jeremy Evans), a young Bill (Josh Dylan), and a young Harry (Hugh Skinner). Young Donna’s two buddies, young Rosie (Alexa Davies) and young Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn), are Donna and the Dynamos. The audience will recognize Lily James as Rose in “Downton Abbey.”

Of course, Colin Firth and Stellen Skarsgaard reprise their roles as Harry and Bill. Thank goodness Pierce Brosnan doesn’t sing; he hums a couple of lines, but we are spared from listening to him sing off-key.

Fans expecting to see Meryl Streep and Academy Award winner Cher will be sorely disappointed; both women only appear in a limited number of scenes. Cher plays Donna’s mother, Ruby Sheridan.

The screenplay by Ol Parker is very weak. The story is also by Ol Parker, Richard Curtis and Catherine Johnson, based on the musical by Catherine Johnson. Parker also directed.

The cinematography is beautiful. Shot in Croatia, the scenes of the Adriatic are breathtaking. The choreography of the dance scenes was spectacular.

The first “Mamma Mia!” used up most of the best songs of ABBA. Except for the song “Fernando,” which is sung by Cher, most of the songs are OK but not too memorable. Meryl and Cher join the cast at the end of the film to sing ABBA songs like they did at the end of “Mamma Mia!”

I enjoyed the film but it doesn’t live up to its hype.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is playing at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and Jerseyville Stadium.

