Highs and Solos

How many Star Wars movies can Disney squeeze out of this series?

Disney bought the rights to Star Wars and the Star Wars franchise in 2012 from George Lucas for $4 billion and it is turning out the Star Wars movies as fast and furiously as it can. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the next installment in the saga.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo. Ehrenreich is very cute but doesn’t look anything like Harrison Ford. Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca and looks exactly like the Chewbacca of the original series. Woody Harrelson is Beckett, an outlaw who is sometimes the good guy and sometimes not so good. Harrelson plays Woody Harrelson, as he usually does. His haircut was so weird it was distracting.

Emilia Clarke plays Solo’s childhood friend, Qr’ra. She is Han’s first love. Since we know Han ends up with Leia, I kept waiting for her to die. Donald Glover is the young Lando Calrissian.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” was written by Jonathan Kasdan and Academy Award nominee Lawrence Kasdan, based on the characters developed by George Lucas. I have been a Lawrence Kasdan fan since “The Big Chill.”

Academy Award winner Ron Howard directed the film. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is well-written, well-directed, and well-acted, but I couldn’t get over that Han Solo should be Harrison Ford and isn’t. Ford was Han Solo in four of the Star Wars movies and in the first movie in 1977, Ford was the same age as Solo is supposed to be when this movie ends. Lando Calrissian should be Billy Dee Williams and isn’t. Williams also played Calrissian in four films, so his image is also imprinted on our minds. If this is the first Star Wars film you see, you will really enjoy it.

I think Disney was trying to do for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” what succeeded so well for “Wonder Woman” and “Black Panther” ... creating a back story for beloved characters. The problem with this film is that we already knew Han Solo’s back story.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise will enjoy the special effects, but I think it’s time to put this legend in the history books. It has been bled to death.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is showing at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, and Granite City Cine.

PG-13, 3 stars

