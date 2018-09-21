His better half

Mary at the Movies

Glenn Close has been nominated for an Academy Award not once, not twice, but six times ... and has never won.

I think “The Wife” is finally the movie that may capture that elusive golden boy. Her performance as Joan Castleman is the best performance I’ve seen all year. Even when she is not delivering lines, her facial expressions speak volumes of what her character is thinking or feeling.

Jonathan Pryce is also fabulous as a foil for Close as her philandering husband, Joe. You love to hate him, but his character is not a bad guy: he just aggravates women in the audience periodically.

Behind every great man is a great woman pushing him to greatness. “The Wife” tells the story of how Joan pushes her husband’s literary career to attain the Nobel Prize for literature for his body of work while he plays around with every young woman he meets.

Christian Slater is also excellent as a persistent reporter who, through a forced interview with Joan, gets her to reluctantly think through her 40-year marriage and come to terms with it.

The director, Bjorn Runge, brings out the best in all of his actors. The screenplay by Jane Anderson, based on Meg Wolitzer’s novel, cleverly uses flashbacks to cover 40 years of marriage without boring the audience.

This is a movie for older people, especially people who have been married a long time. I hope Hollywood is finally figuring out its audiences have gray hairs and still appreciate a good story and excellent acting.

Not only are the performances Academy Award worthy, the movie should be nominated. It is a film that wives of powerful men everywhere will relate to. I will not be surprised if Anderson is nominated for an Oscar for adapted screenplay and Runge as director.

The cinematography is interesting. There are scenes on both the East Coast and Stockholm. Having never seen where the Nobel prizes are given, I found the Nobel sets are worthy of note; I found them fascinating.

“The Wife” is only showing at Plaza Frontenac, but it is worth the time and money to drive to St. Louis to see.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter