History of the duck

What’s a duck? Until lately, most people would say an aquatic bird with webbed feet and a distinctive “quack.” Not anymore.

Today, the duck is the subject of the worst boating tragedy in Missouri history. Seventeen passengers, including nine members of one family from Indiana, drowned when a tour duck capsized during a storm at Table Rock Lake on July 19.

The military vehicle code-named DUKW was first designed in 1942 (“D”) by the GMC Truck and Coach division of General Motors.

The utility vehicle (“U”) with four-wheel drive (“K”) and twin rear drive axles (“W”) was an adaptation of a two-ton truck already in production during World War II.

The first wheeled amphibian vehicle ever designed proved its worth on its first test cruise when it helped rescue the crew of a Coast Guard Cutter in distress off the Massachusetts coast. The rescue took place in high winds and heavy surf.

More than 21,000 ducks were built, some of them in St. Louis. They did yeoman duty in the Philippines and at Normandy on D-Day.

The Soviet Union built its own copies through 1962, and ducks saw action in the Great Flood of 1993 and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, as they helped rescue stranded residents.

What happened? In the book “100 Years of the American Automobile: Millennium Edition” (2002, Publications International Ltd.), a wartime duck is shown making a landing on an undisclosed beach. There is no top. No windows. No canopy, either. There were provisions for attaching a temporary folding top.

In 1946, a man named Mel Flath refurbished several ducks to give vacationers river tours of the sandstone formations in the Wisconsin Dells. By 1977, Bob McDowell began offering duck tours on Table Rock Lake, which soon expanded to other locations stateside and in Guam. (The Ride the Ducks operation is now owned by Ripley Entertainment; McDowell is no longer involved with the company.)

To protect passengers from bright sunshine and sudden showers, overhead canopies were installed. So were plastic rain curtains.

And (as required by Coast Guard regulations) life jackets were required.

When our family rode a duck in Branson on a sunny day in 2003, tour guides mentioned life jackets, but none of the four of us wore them. It is not known if any of the people on the ill-fated duck tour were wearing life jackets. It was sunny that afternoon, but a severe thunderstorm hit the lake area shortly after the boat launched.

Some investigators suspect those modifications may have contributed to the Table Rock tragedy, as well as similar accidents in Arkansas in 1999 and Philadelphia in 2010. The heartbreaking video and survivors’ accounts confirm those suspicions: People trying to escape were forced up against the canopy and were pulled down into the water as the duck sank.

What is a duck? A useful tool in World War II. A pleasant way to spend a couple of hours on vacation. And, for 17 people, the last experience they ever had.

