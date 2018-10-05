If I could turn back time

Mary at the Movies

Just like the title, the film itself is just too long. After an hour, I was ready to go home. I was bored.

A young orphan named Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) goes to Michigan to live with his Uncle Jonathan (Jack Black), who is a warlock. Jonathan lives in a house that an evil magician, Issac Izard (Kyle MacLachlan), once owned that has a doomsday clock in its walls that can turn back time and end the world. Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett plays Jonathan’s best friend, Mrs. Zimmerman.

Lewis is a strange kid who is into the world of magic and sorcery but doesn’t do well mixing with kids at school. In an effort to impress another boy, Lewis goes into the one cabinet he is forbidden to enter and uses black magic to bring the evil magician back to life.

The film’s trailer looked wonderful and had me excited to go see this film, and Cate Blanchett is a wonderful actress, but even a great actress cannot make a poor script work as a good movie. Overall, the acting of the rest of the cast was lackluster.

The CGI was great but it’s not enough to save this film; the one star it does get is for an animated chair — the best actor in the film.

The screenplay was by Eric Kripke, based on the novel by John Bellairs. The dialogue is flat and doesn’t always make good sense.

I was surprised this was rated PG; it should have been rated PG-13. With a clock that is going to end the world and a zombie, I think little kids will find this too scary if they are able to understand what is happening.

Don’t waste your time or money. You will root for the clock to turn back time at least two hours so you won’t have to sit through this film.

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” is playing at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cine and Jerseyville Stadium Theatre.

Rated PG

1 star