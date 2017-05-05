Is space still safe with "Guardians" on guard?

EDITOR’S NOTE: AdVantage News is excited to debut a new feature in our newspaper, Mary at the Movies. Each week, film critic Mary Cox will provide her thoughts on blockbusters set to open this weekend, letting you know what movies to run and see and what movies to...well, just run. Enjoy!

Watch out! Your senses are going on a wild and crazy trip in this second edition of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series. Although so much was happening that it was sometimes difficult to figure out just exactly what was going on, this movie moved … constantly! There was never a dull moment.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continues the team’s adventures as it traverses the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Chris Pratt stars as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldana plays Gamora, Vin Diesel is the voice of Baby Groot, Bradley Cooper voices Rocket, Dave Bautista is Drax, Michael Rooker plays Yondu, Sean Gunn is Kraglin, Sylvester Stallone is Stakar Ogord and Kurt Russell is Ego, among the multitudes of stars who show up in this film.

Pratt is gorgeous eye candy for every woman in the audience and many will remember St. Louis native Sean Gunn as Kirk from “Gilmore Girls.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was directed by Sean’s brother, James Gunn, a Saint Louis University graduate.

Based on Marvel Comics, the film was written by James Gunn, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Steve Engelhart, Steve Gan, Jim Starlin, Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Jack Kirby, Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen. Generally, when a movie has so many writers, there are usually problems with the story line, but “Guardians of the Galaxy” has no writing problems. The dialogue is crisp and funny.

The make-up was amazing. With few exceptions, every actor sported green faces, blue faces, purple faces, laser faces, full body tattoos and everything in between. I can’t imagine how many hours each cast member had to sit in the make-up chair just to appear on the set.

Costumes, sound and sets were exceptional. The special effects were marvelous. This is a fun fantasy romp. I didn’t expect to like this film as much as I did.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has just been announced, so if you like this film, tighten your seat belt and get ready for the next edition.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens Friday at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, AMC Eastgate Showplace 6 and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

PG-13

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

