Is the toy store going the way of green shag carpeting and the 8-track?

March 15 seemed to be the last nail in the coffin of the iconic Toys “R” Us chain of retail stores. That was the day it was announced that the company, after filing bankruptcy last year, planned to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores, following in the footsteps of other ghosts of toy stores past such as Circus World and Kay Bee Toys.

Instantly, the net went crazy with people (probably mostly in my demographic and older) checking out news articles and looking up old toy store commercials online, reliving that jingle that had eaten its way deep into our brains and then lay dormant for the several decades since (“I don’t wanna grow up ... I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid...”). The “why” is also being discussed and debated, with allegations of money mismanagement, an evolving shopping experience, and an outdated image most often blamed for the chain’s demise. That is not what my column is about.

The roots of this lexicon of American kid-dom reaches back to the 1948 opening of a small children’s store in Washington, D.C. For the next couple of generations, it became a beacon of light for scores of boys and girls, their “hangout” until they were old enough to start meeting friends at the mall or movie theater. My “old curmudgeon” is showing again (and I have the sore calves from this morning’s workout to prove it!), but I think toys that don’t require an internet connection or a keypad are crucial to a child’s development, for a number of reasons, and this chain was instrumental in creating that environment.

I remember as a kid, a trip to the (brand new!) Alton Square Mall HAD to include stops at the toy stores (there were two back then). These treasure troves instantly smacked you in the face with every color of the rainbow as you approached the entrance, and there was always a particular sound ... a combination of excited children’s voices (along with one or two melodramatic wails and screams at the discovery they were not getting the toy they had lived through the last four years on this Earth to attain), See ‘N Say animal noises, squeak toys being squeezed, and the rat-a-tats of toy gun triggers being pulled (this was a different time, after all).

I, of course, went right for the aisle filled with Star Wars action figures, vehicles, ships and play sets (a few years later, my oh-so-juvenile interest in exotic aliens and nail-biting outer space battles was SO passé and instead matured to G.I. Joe’s more sophisticated war games and He-Man’s showdowns with the sinister Skeletor). There was nothing like finding that spot in the toy aisle and seeing rack after rack of action figures, stocked eight or ten figures deep, and just knowing that plying through those characters in front that you have had for months just might reveal the treasured Bib Fortuna or Snake Eyes figures hidden in the back.

Sure, they may have been cheaper at Kmart, and Venture may have had more obscure choices, but there was just something about being in an entire store dedicated to toys, with plenty of room to display the enormous AT-AT Walker, looming above your head like some huge robotic companion that would look perfect on top of your dresser, that made the experience something special. I remember waiting impatiently more than once, my weight shifting from one foot to the other, while some deadbeat who couldn’t have been a day over seven took his time rummaging through the glut of Star Wars riches, with nary a clue what he was doing ... a pure amateur.

Back then, getting a new toy was the entire experience. The anticipation and anxiety during the car ride, just knowing some lucky kid was going to take the last one seconds before you arrived. The feeling of success when it was safely in your hands, heading for the checkout (a feeling much more intense than landing that coveted client or an accepted marriage proposal). Having to use a landline telephone (sometimes even a rotary) to call your friends so they could come over and drool in an almost psychotic envy. The feeling of accomplishment when a commercial for that very toy aired the next Saturday morning, and you knew you had completed the quest and attained something for which all of those other poor suckers only yearned.

The announcement that Toys “R” Us will be no more is just another reminder that those days are gone. I could be wrong, as it has been a couple of years since I have been a kid myself, but I just don’t see how looking up a toy on Amazon, reading its reviews to make sure it’s not a piece of junk, ordering it with a credit card (knowing there is no challenge as it is always in stock), and having it arrive on your doorstep days later in a plain, brown box is quite the same experience.

Apparently, I am not the only one who feels this way. Just this week, there are rumblings that potential buyers are interested in purchasing the Toys “R” Us brand, logo and jingle in the hopes of reviving the seemingly doomed chain. It has happened before ... remember not too long ago, when it looked like Hostess snack cakes were a thing of the past?

LP records have made a huge comeback, in part because of the superior sound quality but also in part for the complete “retro” experience ... so why not toy stores?

Kids grow up way too fast these days, and your childhood whizzes by at breakneck speed as it is. There are still a few toy stores (and large toy departments) scattered around. If your kids are used to ordering everything online and can’t go for more than ten minutes without having their face buried in a phone or tablet, spend an afternoon giving them the experience we had ... it may reawaken that inner child for you, as well.

If you know me well, then you know “I don’t wanna grow up”... I think I will always be a Toys “R” Us kid. Even if it means spending a few minutes reliving the past every once in a while, I really don’t think that’s such a bad thing.

