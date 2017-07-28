It’s all so concrete blonde

This is definitely a man’s movie.

A brutal murder and a naked Charlize Theron (looking like she has gone 10 rounds with Muhammad Ali) highlight the first few minutes of this film, letting the audience know just what they are in for with this spy thriller, and graphic sex and violence abound throughout “Atomic Blonde.”

It is 1989, and the Cold War is about to end when a British undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents.

Academy Award winner Theron stars as MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton. James McAvoy is Berlin Station Chief David Percival, Eddie Marson is Spyglass, St. Louis native John Goodman plays Emmett Kurzfeld, a CIA chief; Sophia Boutella is French spy Delphine Lasalle, and Toby Jones is MI6 officer Eric Gray.

The screenplay was written by Kurt Johnstad, based on the 2012 graphic novel series “The Coldest City” by Anthony Johnson and Sam Hart.

“Atomic Blonde” was directed by David Leitch, an actor, director, and stunt man. Leitch, who was Brad Pitt’s stunt double in five movies, also co-directed the John Wick movies. In fact, “Atomic Blonde” feels like a John Wick film ... in heels.

You can tell that the film was directed by a stunt man because the choreography of the fight scenes are amazing. Theron’s character really kicks some serious butt. It took eight trainers to prepare the actress for the role, and she did most of her own stunts. As at least 80 percent of this film is action, it appears Theron was kept very busy.

The last few minutes of the movie tied everything together in a very clever way.

For me, the movie really began to drag in the middle, despite the frenetic pace of the action. I found myself checking my watch more and more. An abundance of flashbacks upset the pace and made the flow rather confusing. In several places, I wasn’t sure what was really going on. Anyone looking for a good story will want to find another movie (like “Wonder Woman,” out now), but if you love action, then this is the film for you.

While elaborate, “Atomic Blonde” failed to suspend my disbelief in most of the fight scenes. I had trouble believing Theron’s character could fight and defeat multiple bad guys at once ... all while dodging bullet after bullet from what appeared to be the worst shooters in history ... while scoring every bullet herself.

For the softer audience, there was one redeeming quality. The women who may have been dragged to this film can at least appreciate the 1980s fashion and music.

“Atomic Blonde” opens Friday at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, Granite City Cine and Jerseyville Stadium Theatre.

3 stars

R-rated

