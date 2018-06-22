Just to introduce myself ...

I started a new career in December. It was a huge leap, but I felt it was the right time and right thing to do for me. Despite dozens of people warning me not to make the jump, but dozens of others encouraging me, I quit a job that I loved and knew well. But it was time to move on, and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is doing just fine.

I’m a wife to Melvin for 34 years, a mom to Nick and Danny, a mother-in-law to Caitlin (whom I love like a daughter) and a very proud grandmother to the cutest little girl ever! I’ve been a hard worker since I was a young teen babysitting and selling concessions, then on to Olin Corporation for 22 years, then the RBGA, and now state representative. I’ve worked with dozens of nonprofit groups, church and school committees, and have worked with so many wonderful people.

I thought I knew what I was getting into, but I didn’t realize all the aspects of the position. I didn’t realize how often and how much we can help constituents. Pat and Tina in my office have been helping residents in the district for years, and they know what they’re doing. People call and stop in often, and we love hearing from people and listening to what they think.

We had a very productive session in Springfield which ended on May 31 — on time and with a budget — a good budget. Now that I’m in the district full time, I’m holding coffee chats, helping residents save money through CUB (Citizens Utility Board) events, finding money through the I-Cash program, and knocking on doors. When I’m walking in neighborhoods, I’m just there to introduce myself and see if what concerns people have. I’ve had long conversations, just said hello, and met up with old friends and classmates. When I knock on your door, I’m not asking for anything but a little bit of your time.

I’ve met with most of the mayors in my district and have spoken to many businessmen and women. We have so many great things going on in the district with new businesses opening and established businesses thriving. I’m proud to serve you, the residents in District 111.

If I can ever be of assistance to you, please contact me at my constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email me at RepMBristow@gmail.com.

Monica J. Bristow is a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 111th District since December 2017.