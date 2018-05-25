Lakeside lounging

Head to north-central Madison County and you will find this quaint restaurant stowed away in a neighborhood right on top of a lake.

The restaurant is in the basement of a banquet hall in this residential area. You pull into the giant paved parking lot and walk down the sidewalk on the hill to get to the back of the building.

Once there, you’ll see the picturesque view of the lake, which can be viewed from the restaurant’s covered patio. The patio is next to a large grassy space and beach area with a playground available to keep kids occupied.

The covered patio is on a large concrete pad and features a slew of wrought-iron tables and chairs for patrons. There is also a large deck with more tables and umbrellas next to the lake on the side of the building.

If the weather is bad, or you’d rather eat inside for some odd reason, there is a small dining area with several tables and booths available and a small bar. There are also a few televisions, mainly airing sports, inside the bar area.

This place is only open seasonally because it’s on the lake and it just opened recently. They plan to expand their menu, but for the start it’s pretty small.

I went with Bavarian pretzel bites off the appetizer menu and a breaded buffalo chicken sandwich for my main dish.

The pretzels arrived first. Normally, they are served with a Bavarian mustard for dipping, but I substituted it with a cheddar cheese sauce. The pretzels are served as small round bites. They kind of resemble a buckeye in appearance. They are super tender and doughy as heck.

I loved the cheese sauce. It was rich and creamy and made a fantastic companion for the pretzels.

When my sandwich arrived, it looked a little odd. There was very little buffalo sauce on the sandwich; instead a container of buffalo sauce was provided on the side.

I was afraid it was going to take away from the tangy kick I wanted with the sandwich, but that wasn’t the case. The buffalo sauce they provided was really rich and creamy and had a great spicy punch. The chicken itself was only lightly breaded, so not overly heavy either. To finish it off, I had a slice of Swiss cheese added.

It was very good. I dipped the sandwich in the sauce a little bit, but didn’t have to much. A little of this sauce went a long way with its strong flavor and heavy kick.

I also applaud this place for offering a decent craft beer menu. On my visit I was stoked because I was able to order a SweetWater beer. SweetWater is an Atlanta brewery that just started distributing in our area. I always try to bring some back with me when I travel south.

On my visit I chose the SweetWater Tropical Lover. It offered a great tart and sour taste, which I love, and had a tropical twist with mango, passion fruit and guava.

There is more on the small menu to choose from right now, too. The appetizer menu offers crab cakes, chicken wings, chicken tenders, beef taquitos and shrimp cocktail. You can also go with a cheeseburger, or even a New England lobster and crab roll.

Citrus ginger salmon and a 7-ounce filet mignon are available on the menu’s entrée portion.

They also added pizza specials to their menu, with a 2-topping, 14-inch thin crust pie for $10.

It’s only open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

Do you have any idea of the name of this lakeside restaurant in north-central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re right!

ANSWER: Ginger’z Dining & Spirits at 2 Holiday Point Parkway, Edwardsville (Holiday Shores)

