Law enforcement had exemplary response in Williams homicide case

There is no question that the terrible murder of Twirp Williams has shaken every one of us in the community that knew him or benefited from his public service.

Eldon Williams was a career elected official who served in public office with the support of the citizens for six decades.

His tenure in these offices was marked by honesty, integrity and competence. He was returned to office repeatedly by the citizens because they have confidence that he cared about the common good and how he could make the community better. His service was marked by a consummate civility and courtesy to all whom he met, no matter what their background or station in life.

His loss is, of course, most keenly felt by his beloved wife, children, and siblings as well as his many friends and colleague. Mayor (Mike) McCormick, Clerk Pam Whisler, and the members of the Village Board are clearly hurt by this, as well as Matt Horn and those that he worked with at the realty company.

But all of us are diminished by this terrible crime.

All murders and homicides are terrible events that create a loss in the families of the victims and the community, but this one is especially disturbing.

The perpetrator apparently was embarked on a random and brazen potential crime spree. His recklessness and ruthlessness meant that any one of us as citizens who were in his path could have been a victim also.

We owe, once again, a debt of gratitude to our local police officers, and especially the sheriff’s patrol officers who acted promptly, aggressively and instinctively to complaints about this individual. Further outrages were clearly avoided by this police response.

We also owe a debt of gratitude, once again, to the always effective efforts of the Alton Police Department and its detectives that tied this murder to this defendant immediately and assembled the evidence for conviction in their usual competent manner.

Both of these departments have had decades of experienced and dedicated officers that have developed a reputation for excellence in their responses to citizens’ complaints and to their investigative work. We clearly benefit as citizens from the tradition of police excellence going back, as I say, decades which was developed through training and commitment to high standards by their leadership.

Indeed, it is noteworthy that in the past decades there have been no allegations of police misconduct or wrongful convictions as a result of police work in our area as there have been in other parts of the state, especially Chicago.

It is also noteworthy that our State’s Attorney’s Office has a similar tradition of excellence in prosecution working with these police departments going back decades. Madison County is becoming unique in the St. Louis area in this regard. Unfortunately, we have career Missouri criminals coming into our county at an increasing rate, although, I am sure that they are finding the reception by law enforcement and prosecution quite different than what they are used to in St. Louis. Hopefully, this police and prosecution response will deter further crimes of this nature.

We are confident that State’s Attorney (Tom) Gibbons and his brilliant staff will exact the maximum retribution allowed under law for this most heinous crime against Mr. Williams and the entire community. (Although, in my opinion, the current maximum retribution allowed under Illinois law is insufficient).

State Senator William R. Haine

56th District