Letter to the Editor: Philip Chapman

Jason Plummer will make an excellent State Senator. A downstate product, Jason grew up in Madison County then attended the University of Illinois. Upon graduation he served as an intelligence officer in the USNR. A family man, he resides in Edwardsville with his wife Shannon and daughter Audrey. Active in the community, he attends Maryville First Baptist Church and serves on the Board of Carmi Baptist Children’s Home. ‘Up and coming’, born and raised here, Jason is not a handpicked Chicago clone.

Currently Vice President of RP Lumber, Jason helps manage 68 stores and over 1000 employees. He understands business, reflected in his practical approach to government. Illinois ranks last in the Midwest economically. Plummer’s common sense solution includes (1) balancing the budget, (2) prioritizing infrastructure improvements for roads, bridges, waterways, and, (3) developing Illinois’ abundant coal, oil, and natural gas reserves. Tired of high taxes? Plummer proposes a property tax cap and opposes the vehicle mileage fuel tax (VMT). Plummer will not vote for new taxes.

From humble beginnings, Jason remembers where he comes from. People forget RP Lumber started with one old lumber yard in Staunton before growing to 68 locations. Plummer supports services protecting seniors from abuse and financial exploitation, the rights of the unborn, and veterans’ employment, housing, and education programs.

’Downstate strong’, Jason values God and community. Jason isn’t an upstate handpicked candidate. He’ll work and report to you. Vote for change, vote for Jason Plummer.

Philip W. Chapman

Highland