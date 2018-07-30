Cursive is a relic

Handwriting matters — does cursive?

Research shows that legible cursive writing averages no faster than printed handwriting of equal or greater legibility. (Sources for all research are available on request.) Further research shows that the fastest, clearest handwriters avoid cursive. They join only the most easily joined letter-combinations, leaving others unjoined, using print-like shapes for letters whose printed and cursive shapes disagree (many people who think that they “print” actually write in this practical way without realizing that they do so. The handwriting of many teachers comes close: even though, often, those teachers have never noticed that they are not at all writing in the same 100 percent print or 100 percent cursive that they demand that their students should write.)

Teaching material for such practical handwriting abounds — especially in much of the UK and Europe, where such practical handwriting is taught at least as often as the accident-prone cursive that too many North American educators venerate (again, sources are available on request.)

For what it’s worth, there are some parts of various countries (parts of the UK, for instance, despite their mostly sensible handwriting ) where governmental mandates for 100 percent joined cursive handwriting have been increasingly enforced, without regard for handwriting practicality and handwriting research. In those parts of the world, there are rapidly growing concerns on the increasingly observed harmful educational/literacy effects (including bad effects on handwriting quality) seen when 100 percent joined cursive requirements are complied with: http://morrellshandwriting.co.uk/blog/

Reading cursive, of course, remains important —and this is much easier and quicker to master than writing cursive. Reading cursive can be mastered in just 30 to 60 minutes, even by kids who print. Given the importance of reading cursive, why not teach it explicitly and quickly, once children can read print, instead of leaving this vital skill to depend upon learning to write in cursive?

Educated adults increasingly quit cursive. In 2012, handwriting teachers were surveyed at a conference hosted by cursive textbook publisher Zaner-Bloser. Only 37 percent wrote in cursive; another 8 percent printed. Most — 55 percent — wrote with some elements resembling print-writing, others resembling cursive.

When even most handwriting teachers do not follow cursive, why glorify it? Cursive’s cheerleaders allege that cursive has benefits justifying absolutely anything said or done to promote it. Cheerleaders for cursive repeatedly allege research support — citing studies that were misquoted or otherwise misrepresented by the claimant or by some other, earlier misrepresenter whom the claimant innocently trusts.

What about cursive and signatures? Brace yourself. In state and federal law, cursive signatures have no special legal validity over any other kind (hard to believe? Ask any attorney!). Questioned document examiners (specialists in the identification of signatures, verification of documents, etc.) find that the least able to be forged signatures are the plainest. Most cursive signatures are loose scrawls; the rest, if following cursive’s rules at all, are fairly complicated - easing forgery. All handwriting, not just cursive, is individual. That is how any first-grade teacher immediately discerns (from print writing on unsigned work) which child produced it.

Mandating cursive to save handwriting resembles mandating stovepipe hats and crinolines to save clothing.

Kate Gladstone

Director, The World Handwriting Contest and CEO, Handwriting Repair/Handwriting That Works