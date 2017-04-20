Letters to the Editor: Week of April 16-22, 2017

Voters of Illinois: there is an important vote that will take place soon in the Illinois statehouse, bill House Joint Resolution 32. This bill calls for an Article V convention to limit power of the federal government, control spending and set term limits. Commonly it is called Convention of States, which is a nonpartisan organization working to bring the 50 state legislatures to impose reforms on Washington, D.C. The way to make these reforms take place is called Article V Convention of the States.

Most people know when an amendment is passed by a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate and then three-fourths of the states ratify the amendment, it becomes part of the U.S. Constitution. People may not realize that our state legislatures have this power as well. States can call a special meeting, Article V Convention, but to do this three-fourths of the state legislatures need to pass a resolution similar to HJR32. The first step to get this resolution is to pass HJR32.

Currently there are many House members who have not decided how to vote on this bill. You, the voter, are encouraged to contact your state representative to vote for this bill. A study has shown that 76 percent of Americans believe money has become a issue in politics, 70 percent are frustrated with the federal government, and 86 percent feel the people do not have any say in the government. However, passing this bill will help you have some say in our government. As of today, 10 states have passed similar bills, but to call this convention, we need a total of 34 states passing similar bills.

To learn more about the Illinois House bill HJR32, you can read the bill at openstates.org/il/bills/100th/HJR32. If you need more information on how to contact your Illinois state representative, you can go to this website and get their number and address, ilga.gov/house. In District 111, the state representative is Daniel Beiser, (618) 465-5900, located at 528 Henry St. in Alton. To learn more about the Convention of States, visit this site at conventionofstates.com or feel free to contact me, Rodger Jennings. I am the district captain for the Convention of States in Illinois in District 111. My email address is rodger.jennings@cosaction.com.

Rodger Jennings

District Captain, District 111, Roxana