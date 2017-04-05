Letters to the Editor: Week of April 2-8, 2017

Gee, right there in the Letters to the Editor is Garland Horn again. Your cup truly runneth over, Mr. Horn, with hatred.

I doubt that they are completely accurate but I’ll accept your numbers on the national debt, labor force participation, home ownership, food stamps dependants, persons living in poverty and income.

You are implying that these things are all because of Obama and the Democrats, “liberals” that they are. As you might guess, I don’t agree with you.

After eight years of Bush and Cheney (we used to think they were the biggest liars in the world, but present-day Republicans prove they were just amateurs), two wars, a prescription drug plan and two massive tax cuts for the rich, all without paying for any of it. Well, I am surprised the numbers are not much worse.

And health care costs? Reports all say that Obamacare definitely slowed the rate of growth in insurance premiums that would have occurred without Obamacare. Everything considered, Obamacare is great but not the best or final solution, not by a long shot. There are better things to come and when they do, there’s no doubt it will not come from the Republicans. But that’s a subject for another day.

You are absolutely right; the Democrats have lost a large number of seats everywhere. These losses seem to coincide with the rise of Fox News and right wing talk radio. I wonder if there’s a connection. After all, as we are learning from the Russians, if you tell a politically and historically ignorant citizenry something over and over, they will believe it. And you’re also somewhat right in believing the Democrats have strayed too far from the road that kept them fighting for the working man. Many believe they have spent too much time fighting for minorities and fringe groups while taxing workers for Granite.

But at least the Democrats know where this road is and how to get back on it, which I believe they are in the process of doing now. At the same time, the Republicans have never been on this road and they like to pretend it doesn’t even exist.

For you to even use the word narcissist in the same sentence as Obama is just daffy. Look up the medical definition of malignant narcissism; it describes our current president to a “t.” If it was legal and if he wanted it, which I don’t think he did, Obama would have won against Trump handily. Hillary won by three million votes and she is not nearly as likable or as sharp or quick-witted as Obama.

I wonder if perhaps you’ve been at the Kool-Aid stand for way too long. You might want to start looking at some “alternative facts.” Perhaps you only see what you want to see and ignoring the real truth. Although there’s always a little to be learned from what you are saying, I think you are mostly just wrong.

David White Sr.

Granite City