Letters to the Editor: Week of April 23-29, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Newspaper editor Walt Sharp passed away April 21 at the age of 72. Although he resided in Texas at the time of his death, he spent many years in the Riverbend area and decades in the newspaper business, and his influence can still be seen in the careers of those in the area currently working in media. After retirement, he remained involved in the Alton and surrounding areas and contributed to AdVantage News on occasion.

The Riverbend lost one of its journalistic jewels the past weekend when former Telegraph managing editor Walt Sharp died at the age of 72 in Texas.

For years, Walt coordinated things smoothly and efficiently at The Telegraph and oversaw a vibrant news room that I was happy to be a part of in sports. He was our Gentle Giant, encouraging and defending us and striving to bring the best out of people. Walt would never take the easy way out and he didn’t expect you to do it, either.

He always took the high road and was very diplomatic, though he wasn’t afraid to tangle with odious ownership and short-sighted big bosses intent on implementing their inept plans.

Walt even resigned twice because of unnecessary interference, but he returned once and never did lose his love for newspapering in general and The Telegraph in particular. He was born to be a managing news editor and oversee others in a joint quest to be the best.

He will be missed and condolences go out to Walt’s wife, Bonnie, his steady rock.

When you are in this business for a long time, you meet individuals who leave an indelible imprint on you. Walt Sharp, our Gentle Giant for many years, was one of those folks.

Steve Porter

Former AdVantage and Telegraph sports writer

Edwardsville