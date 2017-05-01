Letters to the Editor: Week of April 30 to May 6, 2017

While Congress was in recess for two weeks in April, Rep. Mike Bost took to social media, posting near constant updates from the field as he toured the 12th District. It was hard to ignore the fact that many of his photo-ops were from places that would suffer greatly under budget cuts supported by Mr. Bost and the rest of the Republican Party. Mike Bost says one thing and then does another. In just two weeks he compiled quite an impressive list of examples of this.

On April 13, Bost got a photo op at Senior Services Plus, and on April 16 he got one with Meals on Wheels. He called Meals on Wheels “vitally important” and spoke about the impact federal budget cuts would have on programs important to seniors. Yet when it comes to his record, Mike Bost supports and has voted for Paul Ryan’s cut-centric budgets that would dramatically cut programs vital to seniors, and which would turn Medicare into a coupon program. He knows firsthand the devastating impacts these cuts would have, and yet he has had no problem voting for them.

Later that day, he was touting a guest column he wrote in a local newspaper about how he supports “balance” in environmental protection and economic prosperity. In reality, Bost has spent his entire career attempting to dismantle environmental protection at every level he has served. The League of Conservation voters gives him a lifetime score of 3 percent. He goes on to claim that renewable energy sources don’t contribute to employment gains, despite the fact that the solar industry already employs more than 3 times as many people as coal in the United States.

On April 18, Bost wrote in favor of the president’s Buy American, Hire American initiative. On this matter, he and the president share a great deal of duplicity. Bost and the rest of the Republicans actually stripped Buy American, Hire American language from the recently passed water infrastructure bill. The words don’t match the actions. Similarly, we’re all well aware of the way the president talks about hiring and buying American while nearly every product his companies make are made by low-wage workers in developing countries.

On April 19, Bost made a stop at a Carbondale Head Start, a place where he said “children grow mentally, socially, emotionally and physically.” Yet again, his support for Paul Ryan budgets tells a different story. Both the 2015 Paul Ryan budget that Bost voted for and the 2016 Ryan budget proposal would have drastically cut Head Start programs.

Facebook posts are much easier than actually putting your money, or vote, where your mouth is, and unfortunately for the constituents in the 12th District, Bost only talks a big game before completely walking away from those he represents.

Nate Keener

Alton