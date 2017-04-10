Letters to the Editor: Week of April 9-15, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 15 from Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

Introduction: The purpose of this letter is to provide a report to the people on my efforts as Madison County Board District 3 representative. I hope this report aids with transparency. As you pay me a salary, I think you have a right to know what I’m doing.

New Douglas issues: I met with Town Board member Barbie Basset and Town Clerk Lisa Michnheimer on Monday, April 3, and they provided me a tour of New Douglas. I saw drainage problems on Fifth Street and Main Street (Rockwell Road). Afterward I arranged a meeting with Planning and Development Department Head Matt Brandmeyer on Tuesday, April 4. Mark Gvillo, department head of the transportation, joined us by phone. Afterward, in conjunction with Ms. Basset and Ms. Michnheimer, Brandmeyer arranged for a $15,000 grant which passed the Planning and Development Committee on April 6. In addition, Gvillo toured the Rockwell site the afternoon of April 4 and will provide us and Chairman Kurt Prenzler suggestions as to how Transportation might help. I also arranged a tour and meeting with Ms. Kristen Poshard, department head of Community Development, of New Douglas areas of concern for Thursday, April 14.

Highland issues: I seek ways to find funds for the Highland Senior Citizen Center through the county.

Visit to Hamel and Worden joint fire training: Many thanks to Chief Heideke of Worden and Chief Johnson and Assistant Chief Bloemker of Hamel for their invitation to attend joint fire training on Saturday, April 2. I learned much. I appreciate the professionalism and dedication of the leadership and crews who keep their citizens safe and who made me feel so welcome. I look forward to working with them to keep our community prepared to face disasters. They have briefed me on how I might assist them in making county resources available.

MIC (Model Innovative County): On April 6 and 7, I attended the Model Innovative County meeting at Lewis and Clark (Community) College presented by Ms. Kristen Poshard, head of Community Development, and County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. Presenters provided information on how to attract jobs to Madison County and to a business-friendly community. I think the presentations will assist me in my decision-making on the Planning and Development Committee, Transportation, and Tax Cycle Committees. In addition, the training may serve to assist me in bringing jobs to Madison County and to District 3.

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3