Letters to the Editor: Week of August 13-19, 2017

I am running out of room on this wall of opportunity to bang my head on, a wall apparently the gutless Republican party cannot see.

Their reasons for failure are endless. First they said we don’t have any power, so the informed voters gave them the House. Not enough, they said, so we got them the Senate, then the presidency. Still nothing can get done. Since 2008, when Obama became president, the Dems have lost over 1,000 legislative seats in state and national legislatures and now the Republicans control almost three-fourths of the governors seats; still they do not act. Having campaigned for eight years on getting rid of Obamacare, a bill drawn up by a party that spent millions on a website (which crashed the first day it was supposed to sign up enrollees), is an example of how smart their party is. The bill passed without any Republican votes. The milquetoast Republicans are trying to get complete repeal of Obamacare ... it can’t be done … you cannot give a baby a pacifier (Obamacare) to suck on for 8 years and then take it away.

President Reagan said that you take what you get now and come back later for the rest! President Trump believes the same thing; it is called negotiation. If the Republicans do not get Obamacare replaced, tax reform, and a jobs bill passed before the 2018 midterm election, then you can say goodbye to a two-party system in America and we will become a progressive-socialist country that the Democrats have wanted all along!

Garland J. Horn

Granite City

