Letters to the Editor: Week of August 13-19, 2017

Like many of my fellow Americans, I was deeply disturbed by the violence that occurred in Charlottesville last weekend and by the president’s apparent disregard for how his actions and remarks have emboldened bigoted ideologies.

In stark contrast to his lack of self-awareness and concern, I found Susan Bro — the mother of the woman who was killed while participating in the counter-protest to the white supremacist rally — to be exude grace in the wake of tragedy.

In a statement at her daughter’s funeral, Ms. Bro said:

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up, but guess what, you just magnified her. I’d rather have my child, but by golly if I’ve got to give her up, we’re going to make it count.”

These words are incredibly powerful, especially coming from someone who is grappling with the pain of losing a child. It takes great courage to allow grief and anger to guide your actions toward what is morally right instead of toward destruction. Those consumed by ideologies which preach hatred and false superiority over others use their anger in a way that is caustic to the values of our country and our people, and they should be condemned, not normalized.

I don’t have any solutions to offer — I am struggling to figure out how I can help cull the spread of bigotry as an average citizen. But when condemnation of fanaticism and overt racism cannot be found in our leaders, the people have the right and obligation to speak and act in defense of tolerance. With Ms. Bro’s words in mind, I am starting here.

Alexandra Cope

Godfrey

What type of economy is growing under the defense policies of President Donald Trump?

It’s an economy defined by gambling and government connections and passive wealth creation. Trump’s first trip oversees to Saudi Arabia was a boon for arms dealers. He secured a $110 billion arms deal while in the country. The transaction included ships, aircraft, and other weapons. Then White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer lauded the deal in a tweet as the biggest arms deal in American history. The sad part of the equation is that Trump’s fragile ego and lack of knowledge of world geopolitics are making things only worse. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists feels the world is closer to destruction than in any other time since the early 1950s.

Those who own defense stocks rode high after the President’s Saudi Arabia deal. Shares of Lockheed, Raytheon, Boeing, and General Dynamics all rose just days after Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia. Defense stocks have been doing well on the expectation that defense spending will continue to increase as other parts of the government are trimmed. In addition, the Bloomberg index of defense stocks gained 27 percent since Trump’s election.

Who benefits the most from stock market rallies like these? The richest 1 percent in America owns 52 percent of all stock. The top 5 percent owns 82 percent of stocks. Only about one-third of Americans own more than $10,000 in stocks. More people own stocks than in the past through 401k’s and mutual funds. However, they don’t own much.

When it comes to making a mark in the defense economy, connections play a bigger role than hard work. In the last week of the 2016 presidential campaign, Stephen Feinberg, a billionaire Manhattan financier, made the largest political donation of his life. Just a few days before the election, he gave nearly $1 million to Rebuild America Now, the Trump-supporting super political action committee known for its attacks on Hillary Clinton. Feinberg is the CEO of Cerberus Capital Management, one of the country’s largest investment firms. His holdings include the defense contractor DynCorp and the Bushmaster assault rifle brand. It was later reported that Frienberg was considered for an intelligence position in the Trump administration. His appointment was billed as a part of a shakeup of the intelligence community. This alarmed many intelligence officials because he had no experience in the field. The administration did not move ahead with the appointment, but it was reported that they reached out to Frienberg for alternatives to the Defense Department’s plans to send more troops to Afghanistan.

We’ve been told for years that innovation and hard work define our market economy and also that those who earn large sums of money deserve every penny of it and don’t need their wealth molested by taxation. The above examples prove otherwise. Using personal connections to make money from defense contracts and making money from defense stock speculation belong to what economics writer Mike Konczal calls rent seeking. Rentiers, those who seek rent, earn their money passively from monopoly rights to one thing or another. Those who hold an ownership title to an apartment building, toll road or an ownership title to a stock hold monopoly rights to the property and earn a consistent stream of income from it. Rentiers gain control over something that already exists — these people don’t create a new item of value. This is different than genuine free-market economics where one earns money from a consistently changing group of customers. Defense contractors fit into the category of a rentier because a vast majority of their income is derived from the government, which receives its money courtesy of the same taxpayer who owns little stock. Raytheon — the fourth-largest military contractor in the country and the world’s leading producer of guided missiles — in 2015 received 90 percent of its revenues from the federal government.

The great Chinese political and economic thinker Sun Yat-sen thought that the basic principle of economic theory is to support people. Yat-sen called this the Principle of People’s Livelihood, or the idea that an economy should support the flourishing of people and not just profits. What type of economy rewards those who have enough money to purchase large numbers of defense stocks or the government contacts to get rich from weapons contracts? These are the same weapons that may claim the lives of those involved in a conflict or war. This economy is not one that promotes human flourishing.

It’s high time citizens of our democratic republic support an economy that fights the mentioned practices and promotes human growth and flourishing.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project

I am running out of room on this wall of opportunity to bang my head on, a wall apparently the gutless Republican party cannot see.

Their reasons for failure are endless. First they said we don’t have any power, so the informed voters gave them the House. Not enough, they said, so we got them the Senate, then the presidency. Still nothing can get done. Since 2008, when Obama became president, the Dems have lost over 1,000 legislative seats in state and national legislatures and now the Republicans control almost three-fourths of the governors seats; still they do not act. Having campaigned for eight years on getting rid of Obamacare, a bill drawn up by a party that spent millions on a website (which crashed the first day it was supposed to sign up enrollees), is an example of how smart their party is. The bill passed without any Republican votes. The milquetoast Republicans are trying to get complete repeal of Obamacare ... it can’t be done … you cannot give a baby a pacifier (Obamacare) to suck on for 8 years and then take it away.

President Reagan said that you take what you get now and come back later for the rest! President Trump believes the same thing; it is called negotiation. If the Republicans do not get Obamacare replaced, tax reform, and a jobs bill passed before the 2018 midterm election, then you can say goodbye to a two-party system in America and we will become a progressive-socialist country that the Democrats have wanted all along!

Garland J. Horn

Granite City