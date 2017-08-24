Letters to the Editor: Week of August 20-26, 2017

People in Illinois are excited about the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA). We see it as a win-win for the environment and for energy users across the state, especially those of us with limited economic means. We are ready to support this energy efficiency green team.

Under FEJA, approximately $200 million will be available each year to build new solar, wind and energy efficiency projects in Illinois. Part of the funds will go toward the Illinois Solar for All Program, investing in low-income communities for solar projects and job training. This will create good jobs, prepare a workforce with competitive skills and expand the state’s legacy as a top energy producer. Yes, everyone is ready to be a FEJA team player: everyone except Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois signed on in the tryouts, promising to achieve 16 percent annual savings by 2030 relative to average annual electricity sales over the past three years. But now that it’s game time, Ameren has come to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) with a revised lower goal — 27 percent below the energy efficiency goal the utility initially said it would meet under FEJA. Of course, Ameren still intends to collect its $36 million bonus for meeting its energy efficiency goals, just not the goals it promised when it signed on. Ameren is not a team player.

The ICC must rule on Ameren’s plan by Sept. 14. Don’t let them take down our green team and get by with doing less for the people of Illinois while making more for their shareholder fans. The ICC must hold Ameren accountable to fulfill its originally promised energy efficiency goal and be part of the team for Illinois.

Toni Oplt

Edwardsville