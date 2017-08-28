Letters to the Editor: Week of August 27 to Sept. 2, 2017

What peace economy does Jason Sibert offer in his letter? He bemoans the money spent on the defense budget but offers no alternative. Does he suggest no spending? It’s said those who do not learn from history are forced to repeat it. After World War I, the military was cut and defense spending drastically reduced. We then got World War II, when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Since the horrors of WW II, defense spending has been seen as a necessity. And there has been no World War III, in spite of serious and continuous ongoing threats. What language would Jason like to speak other than English — Russian or Chinese? Because he would face that choice were it not for our military preparedness and money spent to build the world’s strongest Army, Navy, and Air Force defenses.

I say defense because no U.S. aggression has ever taken one inch of any other country’s territory, except since 1776 from Britain of course; subsequently we purchased most of the western United States from France. Our Native Americans were admittedly not treated so well by us. Yet after WW II, America alone stood capable of confiscating any territory from any country anywhere in the world. I do not believe any other country in the world would have behaved as we. On the contrary, our magnanimity rebuilding a shattered Europe and Asia is historically unprecedented. In lieu of reparations from Germany and Japan, they too were rebuilt.

Moreover, it has befallen the United States to take the lead defending freedom throughout the world. I do not like that burden, but considering the alternative I do not know how else we could provide for the Peace Economy Project Jason Sibert so longs for. He did not offer any proposals that I read, but he surely has some alternative other than condemnation of Defense Department spending for our well-being.

Ron Jones

Alton

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 30 by Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to assist with county government’s transparency.

The Madison County budget in perspective of your total tax burden

The Madison County budgeting process begins. Elected officials and department heads will submit proposed budgets to the County Board for approval. However, your county taxes might best be seen in light of state, your school districts, and federal taxes. To begin, you face a 32 percent state tax hike with no spending reform. Second, Edwardsville and Highland school districts voted for tax hikes during off-cycle spring elections. Please note, 55 percent of the Highland School District property taxes go to schools. Third, all Madison County farmers will pay a higher productivity index (PI), previously “pushed through” by upstate politicians, which seemingly penalizes “down-staters.” To cap things off, the U.S. Congress, now $19.1 trillion in debt, fails to rein in spending or create tax reform.

Why do your taxes rise?

Why do your taxes rise? Answer: Your government’s appetite for more money reveals an insatiable desire for greater power and bigger bureaucracy. Additionally, many think unpopular local tax increases are pushed through by special interests using spring referendums when voter turnout is low.

The Madison County Board must lead the way and say “no”

Some of Madison County department and elected officials’ 2018 budget requests now reflect double-digit percentage increases. Apparently, some elected officials and appointees want to spend more. Therefore, the Madison County Board, which has budget approval power, must show spending restraint and economize. I promise the following: (1) in the next several weeks, I will ask for all budgets and review them with a “fine-tooth comb.” I will speak cordially with those requesting money. (2) I will report back to you, “the taxpayers.” After all, you will pay for government. (3) If any increases in specific budgets seem necessary, I will report why. (4) I think there should be no overall county budget increase. Government must do more with less. However, my opinion is: any increase in the overall budget should be paid for by the highly touted county reserve (previous administration’s excess from overtaxing). (5) I will still seek to lower the county levy.

To conclude, the Madison County Board shouldn’t play “monkey see, monkey do” by following the poor example of federal and state legislatures. Instead, the board should “lead the way” and set an example of spending discipline.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3