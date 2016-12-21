Letters to the Editor: Week of Dec. 18-24, 2016

The corrupt news media’s latest campaign is supposedly against fake news. Well, I have a few suggestions for them to look at.

How about those Hollywood elitists Whoopie, Streisand, Sharpton and many others who said they would leave this country if Trump was elected. They are still here and the news media doesn’t call them on it. Fake news! All the so-called political pundits who said there was no way Trump could get to 270 electoral votes: every time he defeated an opponent in the Republican primary and then in the general election, they said it would be his last. They called for him to drop out after every win because they said he was just wasting their time. When he said that the Democratic Party rigged their election against Bernie, when he called terrorists’ attacks for what they were, they said it was fake news. Obama said you could keep your own doctor, go to the hospital of your choice, health insurance would go down for the average American family $2,500 a year, all health insurance in America would go down because of the Affordable Care Act — all fake news.

The mainstream media has now become a joke and is struggling to even look the least bit relevant. This is not fake news. The Democratic Party is old with no new leadership and is in disarray. They have re-elected Pelosi as their House leader after losing seats big in the last two elections and in Madison County, which has always been heavily Democratic, Trump won by over 20,000 votes!

Garland J. Horn

Granite City

