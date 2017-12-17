Letters to the Editor: Week of December 17-23, 2017

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 44 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide information to citizens and assist with government transparency. This issue highlights my recent committee work.

Tax Cycle Committee, Dec. 12: I chaired the Tax Cycle Committee on Tuesday, Dec. 12. In a spirit of bipartisanship, we discussed efforts to ensure all townships pay the full cost of assessment. In addition, the committee is in conversation with the State’s Attorney’s Office seeking a procedure to ensure that geographical areas that chose to dissolve their townships be held accountable for paying their fair share of future assessment costs. Currently, we have bipartisan consensus that current billing isn’t fair and could, if not handled correctly, raise county taxes in the future.

Transportation Committee, Dec. 13: (1) I voted for purchases by the lowest bidders to ensure the Highway Department has materials necessary to maintain roads and bridges. The department will have what it needs to conduct preventive maintenance. (2) I will travel with Highway Commissioner Mark Gvillo to see two important intersections in my district on Dec. 18 to see Berniece and Final Drive in Saline Three, and Renken and Schiller in Prairietown. We will plan essential improvements. (3) I supported (County Board) District 4 representative David Michael’s desire to prevent dumping at an undeveloped lot at the Illinois 4 and I-70 interchange.

Judiciary Committee: I am researching the important issue of a possible lawsuit by Madison County vs. opioid pharmaceutical manufacturers. I am learning more about opioid addiction and how government might best intervene. I am seeking to understand the bidding process by law firms wishing to represent Madison County in any lawsuit.

Planning and Development Committee, Dec. 7: (1) I moved variance Z17-0053 by Don Jakel and for Variance Z17-0017 by Loyd Garde in my district. Both variances passed unanimously. (2) I worked with Planning and Development to research ways to bring more jobs to the eastern part of the county in District 3. This includes Worden, New Douglas, and Hamel. (3) After considering and helping mitigate some citizens’ objections, I voted for Variance Z17-0059, which allowed for the building of a Dollar General. Mr. Mick Madison, District 5 representative, spearheaded acceptance of the Dollar General site.

Finance Committee, Dec. 13: (1) I reported to Finance on likely future increases to citizens' taxes if we don’t determine a new system for ensuring all geographical regions pay their fair share of assessment costs. (2) My motion for approval of required purchases and for the approval of emergency spending resolutions to keep government functioning passed unanimously.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3