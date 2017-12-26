Letters to the Editor: Week of December 24-30, 2017

As many of you know, I have a holiday tradition of sharing reflection from each month of the previous year. This wellness practice has served as an expression of my faith and a celebration of life.

Historically, January has been a month of hardship. It’s weird, but true. One year I got caught outside in a snow blizzard. Another year I had wisdom teeth pulled. This year, my car died.

After years of driving all over the state of Illinois, my car had traveled its last mile. The worst part is that I had no financial means to purchase a replacement vehicle. I was in a bad place.

I prayed a lot during that time. I didn’t understand why the Lord blessed me with office space and then took my wheels.

It felt debilitating, as if I had literally lost a limb because I could no longer move about and do things the same way.

Then something happened that I never could have imagined. God’s people purchased a vehicle for me. I remain grateful.

I try to use my car for good. When it’s my time, I want to be able to give a good account for every accumulated mile.

I feel old this year and am acutely aware of the passing of time. God willing, we’ll have a few more miles together.

Blessings to you in 2018!

December reflection: I’m enjoying some unseasonably warm weather and am thankful for my warm home on cold days. Overall, it’s been a very good year!

AJ French

Gift of Voice, Edwardsville

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 45 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide information to citizens and to assist with government transparency.

County Board Meeting: Dec. 20, 2017

(County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler moved a number of appointments forward for consideration of the board. Two were approved, one postponed, and six were withdrawn.

(A) Approvals: The board voted to approve Trudy Bodenbach for Madison County Administrator of Community Development and Robert Falk for superintendent of Special Service Area No. 1. In addition, the board approved Jamie Goggin for the Madison County Park and Recreation Commission.

(B) Postponement: The board voted to postpone consideration of Mr. Bruce Cooper for director of administrative services. Questioning revealed Chairman Prenzler seeks to change the job description. No new job description has been completed. I noted it seemed essential to provide a precise job description, thus ensuring essential services and accountability and helping the board to determine a suitable salary.

(C) Withdrawal of six appointments: Chairman Prenzler withdrew the following appointments due to some board members’ concerns. He withdrew the following Health Board appointments: Robert Weise to replace Michael Durbin, Ben Tolly to replace Walter Hunter, and Nancy Moss to replace Charlotte Charbonnier. In addition, Chairman Prenzler withdrew the following Madison County Stormwater Commission appointments; Helen Hawkins to replace Robert Pollard, Jamie Goggin to replace Larry Trucano, and Erica Harriss to replace Gussie Glasper.

Respectfully submitted:

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3