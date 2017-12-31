Letters to the Editor: Week of December 31 to January 6

I found the article ("Humane Society urges residents to protect feral cats" - ed.) unique in my readings on the subject of feral cats.

I am a member of Audubon, have owned a cat for 18 years, and have a totally opposite opinion of that of this article. According to Audubon, feral cats represent a significant threat to wild bird populations, especially that of song birds. They have no natural place in natural environments. They are very efficient predators. In my yard, cats stake out my places of feeding birds on the ground and my bird feeders and prey on the birds coming there. Local community ordinances prohibit free-roaming cats as well as dogs. Catching and releasing feral cats violates local ordinances as well as guarantees their presence in the natural environment for many years to follow. I believe their elimination in the community as well as in wild areas is necessary to protect natural wildlife.

Walt Dawson

Glen Carbon