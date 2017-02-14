Letters to the Editor: Week of Feb. 12-18, 2017

Your interview with mayoral candidate (Art) Asadorian is more of the campaign rhetoric we hear every election cycle, whether they be mayor or alderman candidates. They talk a lot but provide no details for they’ll pay for it.

Unless and until the candidates address a bloated city budget that taxes the many to reward the few, no significant changes will take place. Until a candidate provides specifics of how he or she will address the costs of rewarding city employees for their votes and that of their families, there will be no cleaner streets, no leaf and limb pickup program citywide, no permanent fixes to potholes: only patching and haphazard oil and rock filling, curbs and gutters repaired or replaced only as MFT funds allow, city employees of less than proficient skill levels and a City Council that understands the concept of governing, not just agreeing to every proposal laid on the table.

Cast your vote, taxpayers, it doesn’t matter who you vote for — (Ed) Hagnauer or Asadorian — it will be four more years of the same old, same old.

John Culiberk

Granite City