Letters to the Editor: Week of Feb. 19-25, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 9 from Madison County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

As County Board District 3 representative, in an effort to improve government transparency I provide Report to the People to local papers. I hope you find the information useful.

Worden issues

Courtesy visit Feb. 10: Many thanks to Mayor Preston Hall and to City Engineer Walter Blotevel for explaining ways I might best serve the people of Worden and the surrounding area as their County Board District 3 representative. The mayor and engineer provided me information on three projects that would improve Worden’s infrastructure or could create jobs. Mayor Hall provided me a tour of project sites by car.

Follow-up meeting with Chairman Prenzler Feb. 10: Afterward, I met with County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and briefed him on Worden’s needs. I scheduled a meeting for Chairman Prenzler, me, and with Mayor Hall and Mr. Blotevel for Friday, Feb. 17.

Meeting Feb. 17

On Feb. 17, I met with Chairman Prenzler, Mayor Hall and Mr. Blotevel, who provided us a car tour. We discussed specific plans to bring more jobs to Worden, a curb and gutter improvement just south of old Worden, and safety issues related to a narrow road used by emergency vehicles and large trucks east of Worden. Chairman Prenzler and I will follow up on these issues and report back to the mayor.

Highland issues

Floodwater grants: I assisted with the interface between Madison County Community Planning and Development and the Highland City Economic Development Office in reference to grants for Federal Emergency Management Agency-related issues. Kristen Poshard and Lisa Peck have developed a good working relationship to assist with Highland floodwater issues. Many thanks to both for keeping me informed of their progress.

Proposed Highland Senior Citizens’ Center: I attended a meeting Friday, Feb. 17 ,with Mayor Michaelis, city staff and Chairman Kurt Prenzler to discuss creation of the Highland Senior Citizen/Community Center. The Weinheimer Senior Citizen’s Group, led by Elmer Emig, provided immensely valuable information. Interested parties will research possible sites for building or purchasing a usable and convenient structure in Highland. We discussed fundraising and grants but additional planning remains on hold until we determine a possible site and general plan for the building. Chairman Prenzler and I will work to make appropriate resources available. The next organizational meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Highland City Hall.

County Board meeting Feb. 15

Lawsuit

On Feb. 15, two minutes before the board meeting, County Board member (Michael) Parkinson filed a lawsuit alleging the County Board failed to honor the provisions of the Open Meetings Act. I met with State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons on Feb. 17 to discuss the suit. Mr. Gibbons, who represents the board, stated he believed the suit has no merit. The timing of the lawsuit seems unfortunate as it sparked postponement of an important agenda item that had unanimously passed the Governmental Relations Committee.

No vote to proposed variance

I voted against a variance which would have allowed a manufacturing concern to operate in an agricultural area. I voted against it because (1) the business desiring a variance provided no definite sketch or plan of the building, (2) a lack of information concerning possible impact to neighbors’ property values, and (3) the knowledge that over 50 percent of the neighbors didn’t want the building constructed. I felt an approval of Resolution Z-16-0063 would be unfair to neighbors. Given a possible harm to neighboring property values, I believed approval would fail the test of “due diligence.”

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three